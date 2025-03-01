Asaad Alnajjar Announces Bid for City of Los Angeles Mayor 2026

Longtime Senior City Engineer and Neighborhood Council Leader, Alnajjar brings over 35 years of experience serving Angelenos and implementing projects for the City of LA

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Longtime City of Los Angeles Senior Engineer Manager and Neighborhood Council Founding Member Asaad Alnajjar today announced his candidacy for Los Angeles City Mayor 2026. A Civil Structural Professional Engineer who has worked for the city for over 35 years, Alnajjar is running for Mayor because City Hall today needs a non-politician Mayor with leadership skills that also has practical experience and knowledge to tackle the most pressing issues confronting Los Angeles today, including rebuilding Pacific Palisades, bridging the gap to city hall services, repair our damaged infrastructures, address homelessness, enhance public safety, environmental sustainability and traffic congestion.

"No candidate in this race has the hands-on Public Works City Services Experience and proven track record that I do. I have been a City of Los Angeles Engineer for over 35 years building and delivering solutions. Now, I want to spend the next 4 years re-engineering your city as your elected Mayor," said Asaad Alnajjar. "I have been at the forefront of some of the most innovative projects in the whole city. Oftentimes, the red tape and layers of bureaucracy along with confusion at city hall prevent good ideas from being implemented, especially when it comes to our safety and quality of services, where I believe a strong non-politician leader who has the practical experience, versatile knowledge, an innovative approach and clear vision to turn things around is needed to make good ideas a reality today."

During his three decade-long career with the city, Alnajjar and his team have developed and implemented a multitude of award-winning engineering projects.

In addition, Alnajjar has been instrumental in and has an active role in multiple former Mayor's City Resilience Plan, Green New Deal Initiative. He is making Los Angeles a greener city by installing hundreds of EV Chargers as well as installing the first LA city bus stop with solar lighting, 2,000 solar to grid panels, upgrading 220,000 LED street lights, and bikeways with 75 solar lights. He commends his team's achievement in designing and converting 180,000 LED lights citywide reducing CO2 pollution by 62,000MT annually, saving over $10M annually and hence decreasing heat emittance, saving power for all of city's residents.

Today, Alnajjar is part of the designing and helping to build 35 citywide light rail and rapid bus systems including LAWA's People Mover project to be completed by 2027 at LAX in preparation for LA 2028 Olympics. He also is active in the team for sidewalk repairs through 311 and MYLA311 which serves all the 15 council districts of the city with a 24Hr turn around.

Alnajjar shows his leadership as an active member of the City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and was part of the team to assist in crisis such as the last Saddleridge fire. Alnajjar has also been at the forefront of the fight to tackle the homeless crisis as an active engineering designer for Mayor Eric Garcetti's initiative, "A Bridge Home" and his Interfaith Program to prepare us to be a better diversified city. Asaad Alnajjar will continue to drive the city of Los Angeles's leadership in becoming a city of the future by continuing his support for the addition of other many other Smart City monitoring innovations.

Fleeing war and political unrest in the Middle East, Alnajjar settled in Los Angeles 42 years ago and has been a resident of San Fernando Valley since 2003, where he lives with his wife and two daughters. Alnajjar attended the University of Southern California (USC) and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering and a Master of Science Degree in Structural Design & Construction Management. Alnajjar is an engaged neighborhood leader for two decades and currently is the Chair of the Porter Ranch Neighborhood Council's Safety and Transit Committee, where he works closely with LAPD & LAFD.

The election for LA Mayor 2026 is slated for Tuesday, June 2, 2026 so Vote AlNajjar 4 Mayor for a leader who not only feel & understands your concerns but actually delivers repairs and solutions to our LA city.

Learn soon more about Asaad Alnajjar and read about his Plan for LA City at www.LAMayor2026.org

