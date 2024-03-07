Asana Recovery Implements New Business Operations System and Aims to Help 5,000 Families to Beat Addiction by 2028

"Implementing EOS will facilitate Asana Recovery's continued growth under a clear vision while increasing traction with focus, discipline, and accountability at all levels." - Tiffany Abola, EOS Implementer for Asana Recovery Post this

Asana Recovery was established in 2017 as a small addiction recovery organization in Costa Mesa with one location. Six years later, Asana Recovery operates six facilities, admitted nearly 2,000 patients to help overcome addiction. Last year, Asana Recovery and its team began the work to implement EOS to better identify its purpose as a health care provider, secure its growth and success, and reach their goal to help 5,000 families in five years.

With the help of EOS, Asana Recovery has refocused its organizational value system to shape its patient services that promises:

A focus on saving lives, supporting families and strengthening communities

Empowerment to its patients with attainable recovery

Treatment that is culturally appropriate

Full continuity of care

EOS has also redefined Asana Recovery's core values that guide how the organization operates. Asana Recovery has committed to providing services that reflect:

Compassion for everyone not just its patients but also its team of staff and service providers and partners

A dedication to integrity and desire to want to do the right thing every time

Healthy habits by taking care of one's self, physically and mentally, and taking care of each other

A work environment that is collaborative, working with a team-mindset in solving problems

A sense of individual accountability by taking ownership of the work, even when things don't always go as planned

"Implementing EOS is part of Asana Recovery's commitment to offering a best-in-class experience for its team and patients, " says Tiffany Abola, EOS Implementer. "This process will facilitate Asana Recovery's continued growth under a clear vision while increasing traction with focus, discipline, and accountability at all levels."

About Asana Recovery

Asana Recovery is a private, for-profit, health care organization located in Orange County, California. Asana Recovery provides a complete and individualized addiction treatment program using traditional as well as innovative or alternative methods to treat addiction. It provides 24/7 supervised support with around-the-clock, onsite staff. Its mission is to provide a healing environment where patients acknowledge and understand their addiction, embrace a lifestyle of productivity, and find fulfillment that comes in serving others. Asana Recovery is accredited by The Joint Commission, Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities accredited, and licensed and certified by the State of California. More information about Asana Recovery can be found online at www.asanarecovery.com.

Media Contact

Jemellee Ambrose, Asana Recovery, 1 9092144642, [email protected], www.asanarecovery.com

SOURCE Asana Recovery