Asana Recovery Implements New Business Operations System and Aims to Help 5,000 Families to Beat Addiction by 2028

Asana Recovery, a California addiction treatment program, has implemented the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS) as it positions itself as a leading facility for addiction treatment and aims to help 5,000 families beat addiction by 2028.
COSTA MESA, Calif., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Southern California health care organization, Asana Recovery, has implemented the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS) to secure its position as a trusted and leading recovery facility and in support of its five-year goal to help 5,000 families beat addition by 2028.
EOS is a business management system that is implemented to improve an organization's systems and processes. It is ideally applied to small-business settings to work more efficiently and effectively with limited resources. For Asana Recovery, EOS was a natural way to improve and stay on a path of steady growth, service improvement, and employee satisfaction. Details about the implementation of EOS at Asana Recovery can be found online at asanarecovery.com/eos.
Asana Recovery was established in 2017 as a small addiction recovery organization in Costa Mesa with one location. Six years later, Asana Recovery operates six facilities, admitted nearly 2,000 patients to help overcome addiction. Last year, Asana Recovery and its team began the work to implement EOS to better identify its purpose as a health care provider, secure its growth and success, and reach their goal to help 5,000 families in five years.
With the help of EOS, Asana Recovery has refocused its organizational value system to shape its patient services that promises:
- A focus on saving lives, supporting families and strengthening communities
- Empowerment to its patients with attainable recovery
- Treatment that is culturally appropriate
- Full continuity of care
EOS has also redefined Asana Recovery's core values that guide how the organization operates. Asana Recovery has committed to providing services that reflect:
- Compassion for everyone not just its patients but also its team of staff and service providers and partners
- A dedication to integrity and desire to want to do the right thing every time
- Healthy habits by taking care of one's self, physically and mentally, and taking care of each other
- A work environment that is collaborative, working with a team-mindset in solving problems
- A sense of individual accountability by taking ownership of the work, even when things don't always go as planned
"Implementing EOS is part of Asana Recovery's commitment to offering a best-in-class experience for its team and patients, " says Tiffany Abola, EOS Implementer. "This process will facilitate Asana Recovery's continued growth under a clear vision while increasing traction with focus, discipline, and accountability at all levels."
About Asana Recovery
Asana Recovery is a private, for-profit, health care organization located in Orange County, California. Asana Recovery provides a complete and individualized addiction treatment program using traditional as well as innovative or alternative methods to treat addiction. It provides 24/7 supervised support with around-the-clock, onsite staff. Its mission is to provide a healing environment where patients acknowledge and understand their addiction, embrace a lifestyle of productivity, and find fulfillment that comes in serving others. Asana Recovery is accredited by The Joint Commission, Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities accredited, and licensed and certified by the State of California. More information about Asana Recovery can be found online at www.asanarecovery.com.
Media Contact
Jemellee Ambrose, Asana Recovery, 1 9092144642, [email protected], www.asanarecovery.com
SOURCE Asana Recovery
Share this article