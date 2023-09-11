Asana Recovery Named One of Newsweek's Best Addiction Treatment Centers of 2023

"This ranking is a testament to the commitment of every Asana Recovery staff in making a difference in the life of our patients/clients to bring them back to a meaningful life of sobriety." - Mark Shandrow, CEO of Asana Recovery Tweet this

Peer Recommendations: Over 4,000 medical professionals (therapists, counselors, medical doctors) and managers/administrators who work in addiction treatment facilities were invited to an online survey. Recommendations for their employer were not allowed.

Quality Score: Participants were also asked to rank the quality dimensions which influence the quality of rehabilitation facilities.

Accreditation Score: Accreditation data on addiction treatment centers provided by The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). A detailed account of the study methodology can be found on Newsweek's website.

This year, Asana Recovery was named in the top 25 facilities in California and ranked at number 22 out of more than 80 top facilities in the state. This year's ranking shows Asana Recovery up considerably in comparison to last year's standing at number 51. "We are so proud to be once again named among the best of the best in providing addiction treatment," says Mark Shandrow, CEO of Asana Recovery. "This ranking is a testament to the commitment of every Asana Recovery staff in making a difference in the life of our patients/clients to bring them back to a meaningful life of sobriety."

Asana Recovery provides treatments and services for specialized addictions, medically-supervised detox, dual diagnosis, outpatient rehab and inpatient or residential rehab. A complete guide to Asana Recovery's facilities, programs, and admissions is available online at asanarecovery.com.

Asana Recovery is a private, for-profit, health care organization located in Costa Mesa, California. Asana Recovery provides a complete and individualized addiction treatment program using traditional as well as innovative or alternative methods to treat addiction. It provides 24/7 supervised support with round-the-clock staff onsite. Its mission is to provide a healing environment where clients acknowledge and understand their addiction, embrace a lifestyle of productivity, and find the fulfillment that comes in serving others. Asana Recovery is accredited by The Joint Commission, ASAM Level of Care certified, CARF accredited, and licensed by the Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) in California. More information about Asana Recovery can be found online at www.asanarecovery.com

