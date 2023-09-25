Asana Recovery to Distribute Free Narcan to Local Community

"We're working diligently to put this lifesaving medication into the hands of not only those suffering from addiction, but also their families, educators, community leaders, and concerned citizens who want to help combat the opioid crisis," says Amber Vaughan, Admissions Director for Asana Recovery Tweet this

"We're working diligently to put this lifesaving medication into the hands of not only those suffering from addiction, but also their families, educators, community leaders, and concerned citizens who want to help combat the opioid crisis," says Amber Vaughan, Admissions Director for Asana Recovery. "We encourage all community members to obtain and carry Narcan, as the fentanyl-opioid crisis continues to escalate and affect our communities."

Asana Recovery is a licensed and certified substance use disorder treatment facility that was approved to provide free Narcan after a thorough application process. Those interested in obtaining the free medication for themselves, or for a family member, friend, or loved-one, may choose to visit the Asana Recovery outpatient center or register online. A prescription is not required to obtain Narcan from Asana Recovery. However, individuals receiving Narcan will be required to complete a brief opioid overdose and prevention training and register their full name, date, and attestation of training completion.

The NDP is one of the ways the state is combating opioid overdose-related deaths throughout California. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Narcan is a lifesaving medication that can reverse an overdose from opioids, including heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioid medications, when given in time.

Naloxone, more commonly known under the brand name Narcan, was approved by The Food and Drug Administration for over-the-counter use in March. And just this month, Narcan will be available, for the first time, as an over-the-counter medication that may be purchased at retail drugstores and online. Narcan is formulated to immediately treat and reverse an opioid overdose and must be administered when a person is experiencing or actively showing signs of an overdose.

About Asana Recovery

Asana Recovery is a private, for-profit, health care organization located in Orange County, California. Asana Recovery provides a complete and individualized addiction treatment program using traditional as well as innovative or alternative methods to treat addiction. It provides 24/7 supervised support with around-the-clock, onsite staff. Its mission is to provide a healing environment where clients acknowledge and understand their addiction, embrace a lifestyle of productivity, and find fulfillment that comes in serving others. Asana Recovery is accredited by The Joint Commission, Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities accredited, and licensed and certified by the State of California. More information about Asana Recovery can be found online at www.asanarecovery.com.

Media Contact

