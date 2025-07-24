ASAP Digital Alarm Service Now More Accessible Than Ever with New Cloud and Web Options

"These new access options significantly expand the availability of ASAP by reducing technical barriers and accelerating deployment timelines," said Steve Butkovich, TMA president. Post this

Accelerated Timelines and Greater Flexibility

The new cloud-hosted ASAP Service is easier to deploy than previously and offers increased flexibility, reduced technical requirements, and enhanced functionality aimed at decreasing call-handling times and streamlining workflows in ECCs. Until now, ASAP required a connection to state message switches. This new solution can integrate across all CAD systems, dramatically simplifies implementation and:

Supports CAD-connected API deployments with enhanced security and scalability.

Streamlines real-time bi-directional emergency data exchange with monitoring centers.

Now includes rich data, such as audio, videos, and PDFs.

Provides support for all ECCs, regardless of their state's status.

Reduces deployment timelines from upwards of six months to three to four months.

Offers standardized connectivity with CAD systems for faster, configurable implementation.

The new cloud-based solution has been designed to be easily deployed across Motorola Solutions' PremierOne and Flex CAD software to integrate rich context from alarm calls directly into the public safety workflow, helping to streamline communication and maximize dispatchers' time.

"ASAP Service will greatly simplify the deployment of integrating alarm data into ECC workflows for Motorola Solutions' customers," said Todd Piett, senior vice president of Command Center Solutions at Motorola Solutions. "This is an important part of our strategy to improve the efficiency of 911 operations in a way that reduces risk and unnecessary call-handler and dispatcher tasks."

TMA also is introducing ASAP View, a lightweight, web-based alternative that delivers immediate value with minimal implementation effort. Designed as an interim solution, ASAP View empowers ECCs to access critical ASAP call data without the need for full CAD integration — making it ideal for agencies in transition or those awaiting broader system upgrades. With deployment timelines as short as four weeks, ASAP View provides a fast, low-effort path to digital alarm delivery.

While ASAP View offers immediate benefits without CAD integration, only CAD-integrated ASAP Service provides address verification — a key feature that further enhances accuracy and operational efficiency. For that reason, TMA recommends that agencies adopting ASAP View consider migrating to full CAD integration over time.

Driving Efficiency and Improving Emergency Response

ASAP Service digitizes alarm notifications, replacing manual phone calls to 911 centers with real-time digital CAD data transmission. The result: an average time savings of two minutes per dispatch, improving emergency-response outcomes.

Key benefits of ASAP include:

Elimination of manual processes – Replaces administrative phone calls from over 80 percent of alarm-monitoring centers with digital dispatch.

Faster response times – Cuts alarm processing from minutes to seconds.

Error-free bidirectional communication – Removes risks of miscommunication and transcription mistakes between alarm-monitoring centers, ECCs, and emergency responders.

Reduced stress for telecommunicators – Minimizes call volume and workload.

Standards-based accuracy – ASAP Service is built on the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol —accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) — for digital alarm delivery and the Alarm Validation Scoring standards (AVS-01) for security threat-level scoring that greatly enhances information tied to each request from emergency service that is received from alarm-monitoring centers.

Learn more about how TMA's ASAP Service is saving lives every day nationwide at www.ASAP911.org.

