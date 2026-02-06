The treated concrete will permanently seal microcracks, pores and capillaries against the penetration of water or moisture from any direction, protecting the steel reinforcement from corrosion. Post this

"The music scene at Asbury Park, particularly at the legendary Stone Pony club, is closely associated with artists such as Bruce Springsteen and Bon Jovi," adds Richard Farmer, Eastern Region Sales Manager for Penetron USA and weekend rock guitarist. "More recently, the city has undergone significant revitalization, with new businesses, restaurants, and residential developments, all part of its ongoing growth."

The $27 million development was designed by MVMK Architecture and lies just a few blocks from the Atlantic Ocean in Asbury Park's Waterfront Redevelopment Area. The two adjacent 3-story buildings, The Aegean (215 Second Avenue) and The Baltic (1006 Bergh Street), each offer two- and three-bedroom condominium units (750-1,364 ft2) with private balconies, as well as a rooftop deck with barbecue grills, a clubroom, bike storage, trash room, and elevator access. The Aegean houses 27 condo units above a partial subterranean parking area, while The Baltic has 17 units and a parking lot. The Aegean offers one-bedroom units as well.

"Because the below-grade elevator pits for both The Aegean and The Baltic would be exposed to high groundwater levels and the marine environment of the nearby Atlantic Ocean, the general contractor asked Silvi Concrete, the ready-mix supplier, for a robust concrete mix to protect the concrete and maximize long-term durability," adds Richard Farmer.

Elevator pits are typically the deepest concrete structures in a building, which is why construction began by excavating the designated area of the elevator pits, followed by installing formwork to shape the pit walls. Once steel reinforcement was in place, the PENETRON ADMIX SB-treated concrete mix was poured into the forms, ensuring a durable and water-resistant foundation.

Once PENETRON ADMIX SB is part of the mix, the active ingredients in the admixture react in a catalytic reaction with moisture in concrete to generate a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the concrete.

"The treated concrete will permanently seal microcracks, pores and capillaries against the penetration of water or moisture from any direction, protecting the steel reinforcement from corrosion," concludes Richard Farmer.

