Ascen Integrates Branch to Power Same-Day Payouts, Innovative Payment Solutions for Staffing Firms

Faster pay is one of the most sought-after perks for attracting talent. Post this

Ascen's integration with Branch streamlines the entire payment process, providing a seamless experience for staffing firms and their workers:

Increased Worker Satisfaction: By ensuring timely payments, Ascen can boost worker satisfaction and retention, fostering a more motivated and reliable workforce.

Efficiency and Reliability: Branch's robust payments platform delivers accuracy, control, and reliability, ensuring that transactions are processed with speed.

Easy Adoption: Ascen and Branch have made it easy for staffing firms and workforces to adopt same-day payments with ease, with workers able to complete onboarding and account set-up in minutes.

"Our priority has always been to provide staffing firms with the best tools and resources to focus on matching clients with candidates," said Ascen founder and CEO Francis Larson. "By integrating Branch's innovative payments solutions, we're excited to pay out workers as quickly as possible and enable staffing firms to do the same. Faster pay is one of the most sought-after perks for attracting talent."

"We're excited to collaborate with Ascen to power faster, more flexible payment options to staffing firms and meet the needs of today's dynamic workforce," said Branch founder and CEO Atif Siddiqi. "Whether it's paying contractors or employees, we're committed to delivering a seamless and efficient payment experience for both companies and their workers."

For staffing agencies interested in learning more about using Branch with Ascen, visit https://www.branchapp.com/partner-lp/ascen or https://www.ascen.com/contact-us.

About Ascen

Ascen is a back office platform for contract staffing, enabling staffing firms to focus on delivering great service to their clients and candidates. Ascen offers both software and employer of record (EOR) services for staffing firms that include onboarding, compliance, time tracking, payroll, and invoicing. Ascen was founded in 2018 and is backed by Y Combinator and other world-class investors. Learn more at https://ascen.com.

About Branch

Branch is the leading workforce payments platform that helps businesses deliver fast, flexible options for workers to get paid. Whether it's sending earnings to employees or contractors, companies choose Branch because they know that faster payments can help them strengthen worker loyalty, save time and money, and drive business growth. Earners that sign up with Branch can receive a free bank account, quick access to earned wages, rewards, and personal finance tools to help them manage their cash flow between pay cycles. Branch partners with the nation's leading companies in hospitality, healthcare, gig platforms & marketplaces, and staffing services. Branch has been honored with a Webby Award—Best Financial Services, FinTech Breakthrough Award, Gartner Eye on Innovation: Financial Services, and Great Place to Work Certification. To learn more about Branch, visit https://www.branchapp.com and follow us on Twitter/X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Adrianne Ho, Branch, (612) 601-1122, [email protected], https://www.branchapp.com

Emily Bradford, Ascen, (857) 465-5161, [email protected], https://www.ascen.com

SOURCE Branch