Ascend Federal Credit Union Partners with Alacriti to Deliver Real-Time Payments

Through this partnership, Ascend members benefit from:

Immediate access to funds – Payments settle within seconds, 24/7, even on weekends and holidays.

Seamless integration – Transactions flow smoothly through Ascend's existing digital banking and fraud prevention systems.

Expanding use cases – More businesses are leveraging instant payments for earned wage access, wealth management, investments, and account-to-account transfers, driving broader adoption.

"We were pleased with the implementation process and how quickly transactions started flowing once we went live" said Jennifer Stratton, Assistant Vice President of Payments at Ascend Federal Credit Union. "The Orbipay Payments Hub is incredibly easy to use, and our members appreciate the convenience of having instant access to their money. The platform's intuitive design and real-time visibility have made managing instant payments seamless."

"We are excited to see Ascend Federal Credit Union partner with Alacriti to provide innovative payments products to its members," said Keith Gray, Vice President of Industry Partnerships at The Clearing House. "Members are already benefitting from instant access to money they receive, and we look forward to seeing how Ascend and Alacriti add more instant payment capabilities, including the ability to send payments, in the near future."

"We are excited to partner with Ascend Federal Credit Union as they take a strategic approach to modernizing their payments infrastructure," said Mark Majeske, SVP of Faster Payments at Alacriti. "With instant payments now live, Ascend is well-positioned to continue evolving its offerings and provide best-in-class financial services to its members."

Currently, Ascend has enabled Receive functionality for instant payments, allowing members to receive real-time transfers from employers, payment apps, and financial institutions. As part of its long-term strategy, Ascend plans to expand its real-time payments capabilities by introducing Send functionality in the future.

About Alacriti

Alacriti stands at the forefront of payments innovation, delivering comprehensive payment and money movement solutions to financial institutions. Our commitment is to empower our clients and their users with seamless, easy-to-use, and secure real-time payment experiences across all preferred channels, rails, types, and devices. Alacriti's innovative solutions provide cutting-edge payment technologies that integrate effortlessly with existing infrastructures. Discover more about how we are transforming payments at Alacriti.com.

About Ascend Federal Credit Union

With more than 250,000 members and more than $4.4 billion in assets, Ascend Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee and one of the largest federally chartered credit unions in the United States. Based in Tullahoma, Tenn., the member-owned financial institution offers banking, loan, retirement, and investment services from its 28 branches, more than 55,000 free ATMs worldwide, digital banking portal, and mobile app. The credit union's mission is to serve by offering financial literacy education and giving back to its community in a variety of ways. Ascend is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. For more information, visit ascend.org.

Media Contact

Kristen Jason, Alacriti, 1 908-791-2916, [email protected], https://www.alacriti.com/

Melanie Cook, Ascend Federal Credit Union, 1 931-454-2806, [email protected], https://ascend.org/

SOURCE Alacriti