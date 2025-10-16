Ascend Healthcare Honored with Adelante Healthcare's Legacy of Care Award

"This award reflects not only our efforts, but the commitment of the entire Ascend team to helping expand access to high-quality behavioral health services." Post this

With more than 120 full-time clinicians and over 200,000 encounters delivered annually, Ascend is a technology-enabled behavioral health provider that leverages proprietary data integration and tracking tools to create optimal efficiencies for its collaborative partners. Through its integrated model, Ascend embeds psychiatrists, therapists, and substance use treatment providers directly into partner organizations, helping them advance equitable access to behavioral health services, reduce wait times, and build sustainable growth.

Josh Leslie, CEO & Founder of Ascend, accepted the award on behalf of the entire organization.

"It's a privilege to be recognized by Adelante Healthcare, an organization that sets the standard for accessible, community-driven care," said Leslie. "This award reflects not only our efforts, but the commitment of the entire Ascend team to helping expand access to high-quality behavioral health services."

The event brought together community champions, healthcare partners, and supporters to celebrate the connections that strengthen community-based care and to honor the patients whose experiences inspire Adelante's mission.

Ascend Healthcare extends its gratitude to Adelante Healthcare for this recognition and looks forward to continuing its partnership to enhance healthcare access across communities.

About Ascend Healthcare

Ascend Healthcare is a technology-enabled behavioral health provider that scales psychiatry and behavioral health services for community health centers nationwide. With 120+ full-time clinicians and more than 200,000 encounters annually, Ascend helps Federally Qualified Health Centers and other mission-driven providers expand capacity, reduce wait times, and deliver sustainable, high-quality care. By combining integrated care teams with proprietary data integration and tracking systems, Ascend drives operational efficiency and measurable outcomes for its partners – empowering them to meet growing behavioral health needs while strengthening financial and clinical performance.

About Adelante Healthcare

Adelante Healthcare is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) dedicated to providing compassionate, comprehensive, and accessible healthcare to communities across Maricopa County, Arizona. Rooted in a commitment to health equity, Adelante offers a wide range of services, including family medicine, pediatrics, women's health, dental, behavioral health, and community wellness programs. Through its patient-centered approach and focus on reducing barriers to care, Adelante Healthcare empowers individuals and families to live healthier, more fulfilling lives.

