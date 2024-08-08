ASCEND Radio Show Welcomes Comedic Sensation, Bernice Ye, the 'Jackie Chan of Comedy,' as Special Guest

Hosted by Marleny Cruz and Sifu Karl Romain | Airing Sunday at Noon EST on SOSRadio.live

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ASCEND Radio Show, the dynamic and inspirational radio program hosted by Marleny Cruz and Sifu Karl Romain, is thrilled to announce that this week's special guest will be the renowned comedian Bernice Ye. Known affectionately as the "Jackie Chan of Comedy," Bernice brings her unique blend of humor and empowerment to the show, promising an episode that will entertain and inspire listeners.

ASCEND Radio Show, which airs every Sunday at noon EST on https://sosradio.live, has quickly become a go-to destination for those seeking personal growth, motivation, and uplifting conversations. The show's hosts, Marleny Cruz, a celebrated media expert, and Sifu Karl Romain, a master of martial arts and life coaching, create a space where listeners can explore topics ranging from self-improvement to leadership and beyond.

This week's episode with Bernice Ye will delve into her journey as a comedian, exploring how she uses laughter as a powerful tool for empowerment. With her quick wit, relatable humor, and incredible ability to connect with audiences, Bernice has earned her place as one of the most beloved figures in the comedy world.

"Bernice Ye's story is one of resilience and joy," says Sifu Karl Romain. "Her ability to transform challenges into laughter is something we can all learn from, and we're excited to share her insights with our listeners."

Marleny Cruz adds, "We believe that laughter is a universal language that can break down barriers and create connections. Having Bernice on the show is an opportunity to explore the profound impact of comedy on personal growth."

Listeners are encouraged to tune in to https://sosradio.live this Sunday at noon EST to catch the live broadcast. This episode promises to be a memorable experience filled with laughter, learning, and inspiration.

ASCEND Radio Show, hosted by Marleny Cruz and Sifu Karl Romain, is a weekly program dedicated to exploring themes of personal growth, empowerment, and success. Through engaging interviews and insightful discussions, the ASCEND Radio Show inspires its listeners to live their best lives and reach new heights.

