Ascend Software Launches Innovative Payments Automation Solution

PORTLAND, Ore., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ascend Software, a certified Workday Financial Management partner and leading innovator in Accounts Payable Automation, is launching its latest offering, Ascend Payments. This new feature enables businesses to streamline payment processes, enhance operational efficiency, unlock significant cost savings, and turn supplier payments into revenue-generating opportunities.

Ascend Payments is designed to seamlessly integrate with Ascend Software's existing accounts payable solution, providing a comprehensive solution that automates the end-to-end payment process. From invoice capture to final payment, Ascend Software's new offering ensures accuracy, security, and compliance every step of the way.

Key Features of Ascend Payments Automation:

Seamless Integration: Works hand in hand with Ascend's Accounts Payable Automation solution to provide a unified platform for invoice processing and payments.

Enhanced Security: Uses advanced security protocols to protect sensitive financial data and mitigate the risk of fraud .

. Improved Efficiency: Automates payment processes by reducing manual tasks and speeding up transaction times.

Cost Savings: Offers significant cost reductions through operational efficiencies and the ability to generate revenue through rebates when suppliers opt for virtual card payments.

Flexibility: Enables businesses to choose the optimal payment strategy for their needs by supporting a wide range of payment methods, including ACH, checks, wire transfers, and virtual credit cards.

"With the launch of Ascend Payments, we're taking a significant step forward in our mission to help enterprises optimize their financial operations," said Rob Southern, CEO of Ascend Software. "This new solution not only enhances the efficiency and security of the payment process but also offers tangible financial benefits. Ascend Payments also delivers value to suppliers through enhanced fraud prevention, better remittance information, fewer lost checks, and more."

About Ascend Software

Ascend is an industry-leading provider of Accounts Payable Automation software solutions for Workday Financial Management customers. Ascend's Accounts Payable Automation solution removes manual tasks for Workday Financial Management customers, enabling organizations to achieve touchless invoice processing and recognize lower operational costs, increased visibility, and improved data accuracy.

