Ascend Stewardship & Consulting Guides Texas Methodist Church to Raise $2.4M, Becoming Completely Debt-Free in Six Weeks

Texas church raises $2.4M and becomes completely debt-free with Ascend Stewardship & Consulting's capital campaign guidance.

SALISBURY, N.C., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Friendswood Methodist Church exceeded their capital campaign goal by $500,000 with no prior campaign experience, retiring all debt and growing annual giving by 8%, results guided by Ascend Stewardship & Consulting.

Ascend Stewardship & Consulting, a leading provider of church capital campaign consulting and church financing solutions, today announced the successful completion of a capital campaign for Friendswood Methodist Church in Friendswood, Texas. The congregation raised $2,400,000 in total pledges, exceeding their $1,900,000 goal by more than half a million dollars, in just six weeks, despite having no prior capital campaign experience.

The campaign enabled Friendswood Methodist Church to retire their building mortgage in full, clear outstanding denominational debt, and complete a critical HVAC replacement. Within 18 months of the campaign close, $2,200,000 of total pledges had been collected. Annual giving at the church increased by 8% following the campaign, a sign that the culture of generosity extended well beyond Commitment Sunday.

"Such an exciting time in the life of our church. We have now completely paid off our mortgage and have dedicated our building to the Lord and all that He has in store for His people and our community. God Is Good!!" said a congregation member of Friendswood Methodist Church.

What made the results particularly notable was the compressed and simplified campaign structure. Ascend guided the church through a direct six-week launch without a feasibility study or quiet period, a departure from the traditional capital campaign approach, and the campaign ran without a single issue.

"We believe every congregation has the capacity to step into generosity when they are invited into a compelling vision," said Russ Priddy, founder of Ascend Stewardship & Consulting. "Friendswood Methodist Church is a testament to what happens when leadership is unified, the vision is clear, and an experienced consulting partner is guiding every step of the process."

Ascend Stewardship & Consulting has helped churches across the United States secure capital campaign fundraising results and church financing ranging from $250,000 to $25 million. The firm works with congregations of all sizes and denominations, guiding them through every stage of the campaign and financing process, from initial evaluation through final collection.

Churches considering a capital campaign or financing project can begin with a free church evaluation to understand how much their congregation can raise and what financing options may be available.

About Ascend Stewardship & Consulting

Ascend Stewardship & Consulting is a church capital campaign consulting and financing firm headquartered in Salisbury, North Carolina. With more than 25 years of experience and over $400 million in funding facilitated, Ascend Stewardship & Consulting works with churches nationwide to help them fund building projects, retire debt, and grow a culture of generosity within their congregation. Ascend Stewardship & Consulting guides churches through professionally managed capital campaigns and church loan processes, providing clear answers and experienced counsel at every step.

For more information, visit ascendstewardship.com or call (704) 502-1858.

Contact: Russ Priddy Ascend Stewardship & Consulting ascendstewardship.com (704) 502-1858 [email protected]

Media Contact

Russ Priddy, Ascend Stewardship & Consulting, 1 (704) 502-1858, [email protected], https://ascendstewardship.com/what-we-do/our-team/russ-priddy

Michael Priddy, Ascend Stewardship & Consulting, 1 (704) 502-1858, [email protected], https://ascendstewardship.com/what-we-do/our-team/michael-priddy/

SOURCE Ascend Stewardship & Consulting