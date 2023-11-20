Ascendant Announces Completion of 649-Bed Luxury Student Housing Community Adjacent to the University of Houston

We're excited to offer the first off-campus, high-rise luxury student living option for the 47,000 students that call UH their home. The project will also boast best-in-class amenities that will engage, entertain and serve our residents. Post this

Ascendant completed construction in September 2023. "Haven at Elgin is the best-in-class student housing community for University of Houston students. Adjacent to campus, Haven at Elgin empowers its students to obtain convenient access to classes and provide light rail access to all that Houston has to offer," stated Richard Owen, Principal. "We would like to thank City of Houston Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, City of Houston Chief Building Official Byron King, and Randy Pryor, Vice President at CenterPoint, all of whom played a critical role in facilitating the opening of Haven at Elgin for the benefit of students at the University of Houston.

Haven at Elgin Overview

Haven at Elgin is a 16-story high-rise product with 12 residential stories and four-story podium parking sitting on r 1.3 acres. The apartments range in size from 497 to 1,985 square feet and feature luxury vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, kitchen backsplashes, undermount sinks and stainless appliances.

The community's amenities include state-of-the-art study rooms on every floor, a well-equipped fitness center, yoga & spin room, elegant outdoor kitchen space and an infinity edge resort-style saltwater pool.

About Ascendant Development

Ascendant Development is a privately owned, vertically integrated real estate investment, development and construction company focused on originating attractive risk return investment opportunities through designing and constructing luxury Class A multifamily and student housing properties throughout the United States. See more at: http://www.ascendantdevco.com.

