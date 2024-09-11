Ascendant Development Completes Luxury 369-Unit High-Rise in Nashville

Haven at Charlotte offers vibrant location, best-in-class living spaces and top-tier amenities
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ascendant Development, a luxury apartment and student housing investor, developer and general contractor, announced today the completion of Haven at Charlotte, a 369-unit high-rise luxury apartment community located at 3025 Charlotte Ave., strategically positioned next to the HCA Headquarters and the OneC1ty mixed-use development in Nashville.
This 11-story high-rise reflects Ascendant's commitment to urban in-fill development in Nashville, offering a blend of prime location and top-tier amenities.
"Haven at Charlotte exemplifies our strategy of combining exceptional sites with best-in-class living spaces," said Richard Owen, principal at Ascendant Development. "Its proximity to Nashville's vibrant offerings makes it an ideal choice for those seeking upscale urban living."
Haven at Charlotte features seven residential stories atop a four-story parking podium, providing a range of unit sizes from 516 to 1,472 square feet. Each apartment is equipped with luxury vinyl plank flooring, quartz countertops, designer backsplashes, and energy-efficient stainless steel appliances. Residents will enjoy modern amenities, including property-wide WiFi, smart thermostats, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a yoga and spin room, an elegant outdoor kitchen area, and an infinity-edge rooftop saltwater pool. The Skyview Clubroom offers expansive views of the Nashville skyline, enhancing the community's appeal.
For more information about Haven at Charlotte, please visit havenatcharlotte.com.
About Ascendant Development
Ascendant Development is a privately owned, vertically integrated real estate investment, development, and construction company specializing in luxury Class A multifamily and student housing projects across the United States. For more information, visit Ascendant Development.
Media Contact
Melissa DiGianfilippo, Ascendant Development, 480.250.4315, [email protected], https://www.ascendantdevco.com/
SOURCE Ascendant Development
Share this article