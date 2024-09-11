Ascendant Development Completes Luxury 369-Unit High-Rise in Nashville

"Haven at Charlotte exemplifies our strategy of combining exceptional sites with best-in-class living spaces," said Richard Owen, principal at Ascendant Development. "Its proximity to Nashville's vibrant offerings makes it an ideal choice for those seeking upscale urban living." Post this

"Haven at Charlotte exemplifies our strategy of combining exceptional sites with best-in-class living spaces," said Richard Owen, principal at Ascendant Development. "Its proximity to Nashville's vibrant offerings makes it an ideal choice for those seeking upscale urban living."

Haven at Charlotte features seven residential stories atop a four-story parking podium, providing a range of unit sizes from 516 to 1,472 square feet. Each apartment is equipped with luxury vinyl plank flooring, quartz countertops, designer backsplashes, and energy-efficient stainless steel appliances. Residents will enjoy modern amenities, including property-wide WiFi, smart thermostats, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a yoga and spin room, an elegant outdoor kitchen area, and an infinity-edge rooftop saltwater pool. The Skyview Clubroom offers expansive views of the Nashville skyline, enhancing the community's appeal.

