Ascendant Development Completes Preserve at Hwy 6 Near Houston, Adding 320 Luxury Build-to-Rent Homes to Expanding Portfolio

"This development offers a single-family home experience with close proximity to premier retail and dining in Sienna Plantation and Missouri City, plus a convenient commute to the Texas Medical Center," said David Kulkarni, principal of Ascendant Development. Post this

The Preserve at Hwy 6 community consists of 320 one-story, detached single-family homes, designed by EDI International. Homes range from 668 to 1,255 square feet and include luxury vinyl plank flooring, energy-efficient LED lighting, granite countertops, kitchen backsplashes, undermount sinks, and stainless-steel appliances.

Community amenities feature property-wide Wi-Fi, a gourmet kitchen, detached garages, an indoor/outdoor fitness center with a yoga/spin room, a game room, a clubroom, an immersive lobby, a central park, pickleball courts, and a resort-style saltwater pool.

