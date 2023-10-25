Ascendant supports growth with funding package from Decathlon Capital Partners

Revenue-based financing will support expansion of rapidly growing consumer product brand management company

LOGAN, Utah, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ascendant, a consumer brand management company with expertise in repositioning and building a legacy consumer product business, has landed a growth funding package from Decathlon Capital Partners to support its expansion. Details of the revenue-based investment package were not disclosed.

Ascendant will use the capital to grow the revenue of its five portfolio brands and expand through further acquisitions. Ascendant acquires category-leading brands with a history of product innovation and wholesale-centered revenue and repositions them for growth in ecommerce channels.

Brand owners can partner with Ascendant by entering into an investment and operating partnership with the company or through an acquisition. Ascendant has demonstrated success at retaining the strengths of a legacy consumer product business while shaping the brand and its product line to better compete in ecommerce channels.

JL Needham, Chairman and principal owner of Ascendant, said that his team's knowledge of ecommerce sales channels, notably the Amazon marketplace, has transformed Ascendant's portfolio companies. "Previous to founding Ascendant, we were pioneers in using the logistics management and marketing tools Amazon offers," Needham said. "And for more than a decade, our team – now led by our CEO, Cameron Fredrickson – has successfully built businesses and executed growth for brands in Amazon's dynamic marketplace, also by investing in the Shopify platform and retail channels."

Headquartered in Logan, Utah, Ascendant will repay the investment by Decathlon Capital Partners through its future revenues. Ascendant was not required to give up any control of the company, and no equity or ownership was exchanged for the growth capital.

Matt Hoffman, Vice President of Decathlon Capital Partners, said that Ascendant's growth initiatives impressed Decathlon. "Ascendant is certainly in a position to experience notable growth through investment in ecommerce sales channels and further acquisitions," Hoffman said. "Decathlon Capital Partners is proud to be a part of their expansion."

About Ascendant

Ascendant is made up of a team of professionals located across the U.S. who have expertise in managing every aspect of a consumer product business. The brand management company's portfolio brands include Alvin, Choose Friendship, Promptly Journals and Vaporeze. Learn more at https://www.ascendantbrands.com.

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at http://www.decathloncapital.com.

Media Contact

Press, Ascendant Brands, 877-228-3310, [email protected], https://www.ascendantbrands.com/

SOURCE Ascendant Brands