Ascendis Consulting Accelerates Growth with Pencilz Labs Merger

Over the past nine years, Ascendis has helped bold leaders drive growth and transform their businesses—from the strategy phase to execution, and beyond. Working with technology integration partners like Salesforce, Shopify, Chord, and Commercetools—Ascendis has worked with over 400 clients, helping them leverage the latest digital commerce and customer relationship management (CRM) platforms for business scalability, growth, measurement, and success.

"Ascendis takes a holistic approach in helping our clients create a unique, modern customer experience that embraces new technologies that drive growth and get results," said Karim Salabi, Co-founder and Partner, Strategy Ascendis. "Pencilz Labs equips us to offer greater capabilities to serve a broader base of business and enterprise clients," added Salabi.

"We're excited to begin this new chapter with Ascendis, combining our creative technology and implementation expertise with their strategic, design, and technology practice," said Yann Berube, Founder of Pencilz Labs and Head of Technology Implementation at Ascendis.

About Ascendis

Established in 2015, Ascendis is a full-service strategy, design, and technology firm with offices in Montreal and Toronto. It has successfully advised over 400 fast-growing companies across a broad range of industries. The Ascendis mission is to empower bold leaders to grow their businesses by developing forward-thinking strategies and create products, services, and experiences people love. With a world-class team combining strategic consulting with human-centered design and extensive technological expertise, Ascendis is equipped to help clients transform their businesses–from strategy to execution. Visit https://ascendis.ca/ to learn more about the firm's service offerings, client list, and leadership team. For insights into Pencilz Labs go to https://www.pencilz.io.

