Ascendx Announces Acquisition of CapStorm, the leading Salesforce Data Replication Platform

ATLANTA, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ascendx, the operator of mission-critical CRM solutions, has announced the strategic acquisition of CapStorm, a Salesforce data management platform. This acquisition strengthens Ascendx's portfolio by expanding its capabilities in enterprise data management, empowering customers to maximize their Salesforce investments through enhanced data control, integrations, and security for all use cases off-platform.
"When we founded Ascendx, the vision was to partner with ambitious product founders to accelerate enterprise digital transformations globally." says Ufuk Civilo, CEO of Ascendx "CapStorm's innovative approach to Salesforce data management is a game-changer for our customers looking to unlock greater flexibility and value from their data."
CapStorm has established itself as a global leader for organizations seeking to maintain control and ownership of their Salesforce data, ensure data is archived, is usable to drive integrated advanced analytics off-platform, and eliminating security & regulatory compliance concerns.
By joining the Ascendx team, CapStorm will have access to expanded resources and strategic guidance to accelerate growth and innovation for every company using Salesforce.
"Joining Ascendx marks an exciting new chapter for CapStorm," said Ted Pappas, CEO of CapStorm. "With Ascendx's deep industry expertise and mature go-to-market functions, we are poised for meteoric growth. I will continue our mission, with laser focus, for a shared commitment to create a future where every business maximizes the value of their Salesforce data. Together, we will continue to develop a future where every company can extend the life of their Salesforce data model with an off-platform copy, while reducing the risk of vendor lock, to allow for the building of centralized data hubs for AI use cases and data sharing."
About Ascendx
Ascendx, a global leader in CRM solutions starting from Salesforce, is dedicated to making existing CRM workflows smarter and more efficient, while fully automating others with AI. By strategically acquiring top AppExchange solutions across target industries, we enhance the customer experience through better support, accelerated product development, and a single trusted partner for all Salesforce AppExchange needs.
About CapStorm
CapStorm is the leader in providing a pathway to ownership and control of your Salesforce data off-platform. Empowering seamless integrations for evidence based decision making for an improved customer experience. Enabling enterprises to access, control, and protect their Salesforce data in real-time.
