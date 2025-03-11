Ascendx Announces Acquisition of CapStorm, the leading Salesforce Data Replication Platform

"With Ascendx's deep industry expertise and mature go-to-market functions, we are poised for meteoric growth. I will continue our mission, with laser focus, for a shared commitment to create a future where every business maximizes the value of their Salesforce data." Ted Pappas, CEO of CapStorm Post this

CapStorm has established itself as a global leader for organizations seeking to maintain control and ownership of their Salesforce data, ensure data is archived, is usable to drive integrated advanced analytics off-platform, and eliminating security & regulatory compliance concerns.

By joining the Ascendx team, CapStorm will have access to expanded resources and strategic guidance to accelerate growth and innovation for every company using Salesforce.

"Joining Ascendx marks an exciting new chapter for CapStorm," said Ted Pappas, CEO of CapStorm. "With Ascendx's deep industry expertise and mature go-to-market functions, we are poised for meteoric growth. I will continue our mission, with laser focus, for a shared commitment to create a future where every business maximizes the value of their Salesforce data. Together, we will continue to develop a future where every company can extend the life of their Salesforce data model with an off-platform copy, while reducing the risk of vendor lock, to allow for the building of centralized data hubs for AI use cases and data sharing."

About Ascendx

Ascendx, a global leader in CRM solutions starting from Salesforce, is dedicated to making existing CRM workflows smarter and more efficient, while fully automating others with AI. By strategically acquiring top AppExchange solutions across target industries, we enhance the customer experience through better support, accelerated product development, and a single trusted partner for all Salesforce AppExchange needs.

About CapStorm

CapStorm is the leader in providing a pathway to ownership and control of your Salesforce data off-platform. Empowering seamless integrations for evidence based decision making for an improved customer experience. Enabling enterprises to access, control, and protect their Salesforce data in real-time.

Kivanc Alduran, Ascendx, 90 530 760 75 76, [email protected], ascendx.cloud

