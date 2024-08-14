Ascent Consulting Debuts on Inc. 5000 List, Ranked #1454 Among America's Fastest-Growing Companies

Ascent Consulting, the premier provider of business, operations, management, technology, and marketing consulting services for construction companies in North America, proudly debuts on the Inc. 5000 list at #1454. Recognized for its exceptional growth and client success, Ascent is now ranked among the fastest-growing companies in the U.S.
ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ascent Consulting, the premier provider of business, operations, management, technology, and marketing consulting services for construction companies in North America, is proud to announce its debut on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, ranking at #1454. This recognition places Ascent Consulting in the top third of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States.
The Inc. 5000 list, compiled annually by Inc. magazine, celebrates the most dynamic segment of the American economy—independent small businesses. This year's list highlights companies that have demonstrated extraordinary growth and resilience, and Ascent Consulting's inclusion is a testament to its commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive success for its clients.
Founded with a mission to empower construction companies through expert consulting services, Ascent Consulting has quickly risen to become a trusted partner for businesses across North America, Canada, and the Caribbean. Specializing in business strategy, operations optimization, management consulting, technology integration, and marketing strategy, Ascent provides tailored solutions that help construction companies thrive in a competitive market.
"We are honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list among so many remarkable companies," said Adam Cooper, Founder and President of Ascent Consulting. "This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust and collaboration we share with our clients. We are committed to continuing our growth and delivering exceptional value to the construction industry."
Ascent Consulting's rapid growth is driven by its deep industry expertise and client-focused approach, offering a full suite of consulting services designed to enhance efficiency, profitability, and sustainability for construction businesses. The company's success is also attributed to its ability to adapt to changing industry trends and leverage the latest technologies to provide innovative solutions.
As Ascent Consulting looks to the future, the company remains dedicated to expanding its services and impact, helping more construction companies navigate challenges and achieve long-term success.
For more information about Ascent Consulting and its services, visit [www.ascentconsults.com](http://www.ascentconsults.com).
To view the full Inc. 5000 list, visit [www.inc.com/inc5000](https://www.inc.com/inc5000).
About Ascent Consulting
Ascent Consulting is the premier provider of business, operations, management, technology, and marketing consulting services tailored specifically for construction companies in North America. With a focus on delivering measurable results, Ascent Consulting empowers its clients to achieve operational excellence, drive growth, and stay ahead in an evolving industry.
Media Contact
Katherine Tuttle, Ascent Consulting, 1 404-852-8850, [email protected] , www.ascentconsults.com
SOURCE Ascent Consulting
Share this article