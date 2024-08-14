Ascent Consulting Debuts on Inc. 5000 List, Ranked #1454 Among America's Fastest-Growing Companies

We're honored to be on the Inc. 5000 list among remarkable companies, said Adam Cooper, President of Ascent Consulting. This achievement reflects our team's dedication and the trust of our clients. We remain committed to growth and delivering exceptional value to the construction industry. Post this

Founded with a mission to empower construction companies through expert consulting services, Ascent Consulting has quickly risen to become a trusted partner for businesses across North America, Canada, and the Caribbean. Specializing in business strategy, operations optimization, management consulting, technology integration, and marketing strategy, Ascent provides tailored solutions that help construction companies thrive in a competitive market.

"We are honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list among so many remarkable companies," said Adam Cooper, Founder and President of Ascent Consulting. "This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust and collaboration we share with our clients. We are committed to continuing our growth and delivering exceptional value to the construction industry."

Ascent Consulting's rapid growth is driven by its deep industry expertise and client-focused approach, offering a full suite of consulting services designed to enhance efficiency, profitability, and sustainability for construction businesses. The company's success is also attributed to its ability to adapt to changing industry trends and leverage the latest technologies to provide innovative solutions.

As Ascent Consulting looks to the future, the company remains dedicated to expanding its services and impact, helping more construction companies navigate challenges and achieve long-term success.

For more information about Ascent Consulting and its services, visit [www.ascentconsults.com](http://www.ascentconsults.com).

To view the full Inc. 5000 list, visit [www.inc.com/inc5000](https://www.inc.com/inc5000).

About Ascent Consulting

Ascent Consulting is the premier provider of business, operations, management, technology, and marketing consulting services tailored specifically for construction companies in North America. With a focus on delivering measurable results, Ascent Consulting empowers its clients to achieve operational excellence, drive growth, and stay ahead in an evolving industry.

Katherine Tuttle, Ascent Consulting, 1 404-852-8850, [email protected] , www.ascentconsults.com

