Ascent® Enters the Hydration Category with Launch of Clean Hydration

Consumers have trusted Ascent for years to deliver clean, high-quality sports nutrition, and Clean Hydration is a natural extension of that promise. Jeremy Sweeney, General Manager of Ascent Post this

Ascents entry into hydration comes as consumers increasingly seek products that support performance without excessive sugar, salt or artificial ingredients. Recognizing a gap between traditional sports hydration and everyday wellness beverages, Ascent developed Clean Hydration to deliver effective hydration in a clean, approachable formula that consumers can enjoy every day, not just after an intense workout. It is available in two refreshing flavors, Passionfruit and Strawberry Lemonade.

"Consumers have trusted Ascent for years to deliver clean, high-quality sports nutrition, and Clean Hydration is a natural extension of that promise," said Jeremy Sweeney, General Manager of Ascent. "We're excited to bring the Ascent brand to an even broader audience with a product that supports everyday hydration for life in motion."

Built on the same clean ingredient philosophy that has defined the Ascent brand for more than a decade, Clean Hydration delivers 800 milligrams of electrolytes from a combination of sodium and potassium, along with 4 grams of added cane sugar to support optimal electrolyte absorption. The formula also provides 100% of the Daily Value of Vitamins C and B12, contains no artificial flavors, sweeteners or colors and is Informed Sport Certified.

Ascent Clean Hydration will be available beginning July 28 on ascentprotein.com, with availability on Amazon beginning in early August. The product is sold in 20-serving pouches with an MSRP of $29.99.

About Ascent Protein

Born in Colorado, Ascent Protein® exists to unleash the high performer in everyone through clean, honest nutrition. From protein powders and creatine to hydration, Ascent develops products made with high-quality ingredients and rigorous standards, without artificial flavors or sweeteners. All Ascent products are also Certified Gluten Free and Informed Sport Certified, giving athletes and everyday high performers confidence in every serving.

Media Contact

Kim DeVigil, Ascent Protein, 1 720-550-3751, [email protected], https://www.ascentprotein.com/

SOURCE Ascent Protein