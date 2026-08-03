Ascent® Expands Costco Partnership with Exclusive 4.25lb Unflavored Whey Protein

Ascent Protein® announced the launch of its new 4.25lb Unflavored Whey Protein, available exclusively on Costco.com. Developed specifically for Costco members, the larger format offering expands Ascent's partnership with Costco while providing a convenient, value-focused choice for consumers looking to incorporate high-quality protein into their everyday routines
DENVER, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ascent Protein® announced the launch of its new 4.25lb Unflavored Whey Protein, available exclusively on Costco.com. Developed specifically for Costco members, the larger format offering expands Ascent's partnership with Costco while providing a convenient, value-focused choice for consumers looking to incorporate high-quality protein into their everyday routines.
Consumer demand for protein continues to grow beyond traditional sports nutrition as more people seek simple, versatile ways to support active, healthy lifestyles. Ascent's unflavored whey protein is designed to meet that need, delivering premium protein that blends seamlessly into smoothies, iced coffee, overnight oats, yogurt, recipes, and more without changing their flavor.
"We're seeing more consumers make protein part of their everyday nutrition, not just a part of their workout routine," said Jeremy Sweeney, General Manager of Ascent. "Expanding our partnership with Costco through this exclusive offering allows us to provide members with a clean, premium protein in a value size that's designed for how people are using protein today."
Made with Ascent's signature Native Whey Protein, the new 4.25lb format reflects the brand's commitment to creating clean sports nutrition with carefully selected ingredients and uncompromising quality standards. From post-workout recovery to everyday nutrition, the Costco.com-exclusive size offers a convenient way to keep premium protein on hand for daily use.
Whether it's added to a morning smoothie, mixed into iced coffee, stirred into overnight oats or incorporated into favorite recipes, Ascent Unflavored Whey Protein offers a flexible way to help consumers meet their daily protein goals.
Product Highlights
- Costco.com Exclusive: Available only on Costco.com in a 4.25lb size
- 25g Protein: Premium Native Whey Protein to support muscle health
- Versatile & Unflavored: Mixes easily into beverages, meals and recipes without altering flavor
- No Artificial Flavors or Sweeteners
- Good source of calcium
- Certified Gluten Free
- Informed Sport Certified
- Designed for Everyday Use: Ideal for post-workout recovery or adding high-quality, complete protein throughout the day
- The Ascent 4.25lb Unflavored Whey Protein is available now, exclusively on Costco.com.
At Ascent Protein®, we believe your best is earned. We create clean, high-quality performance nutrition products using carefully selected ingredients and uncompromising quality standards. From protein powders and creatine to hydration, every product is thoughtfully formulated to help athletes and everyday high performers fuel the work behind every goal.
For more information, visit www.ascentprotein.com.
Media Contact
Sara Brewer, Ascent Protein, 1 303-600-2558, [email protected], www.ascentprotein.com
Kim DeVigil, Leprino, 1 720-264-5336, [email protected], www.leprino.com
SOURCE Ascent Protein
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