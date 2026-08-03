Ascent® Expands Costco Partnership with Exclusive 4.25lb Unflavored Whey Protein

"Expanding our partnership with Costco through this exclusive offering allows us to provide members with a clean, premium protein in a value size that's designed for how people are using protein today, making it part of their everyday nutrition," said Jeremy Sweeney, Ascent General Manager. Post this

"We're seeing more consumers make protein part of their everyday nutrition, not just a part of their workout routine," said Jeremy Sweeney, General Manager of Ascent. "Expanding our partnership with Costco through this exclusive offering allows us to provide members with a clean, premium protein in a value size that's designed for how people are using protein today."

Made with Ascent's signature Native Whey Protein, the new 4.25lb format reflects the brand's commitment to creating clean sports nutrition with carefully selected ingredients and uncompromising quality standards. From post-workout recovery to everyday nutrition, the Costco.com-exclusive size offers a convenient way to keep premium protein on hand for daily use.

Whether it's added to a morning smoothie, mixed into iced coffee, stirred into overnight oats or incorporated into favorite recipes, Ascent Unflavored Whey Protein offers a flexible way to help consumers meet their daily protein goals.

Product Highlights

Costco.com Exclusive: Available only on Costco.com in a 4.25lb size

25g Protein: Premium Native Whey Protein to support muscle health

Versatile & Unflavored: Mixes easily into beverages, meals and recipes without altering flavor

No Artificial Flavors or Sweeteners

Good source of calcium

Certified Gluten Free

Informed Sport Certified

Designed for Everyday Use: Ideal for post-workout recovery or adding high-quality, complete protein throughout the day

The Ascent 4.25lb Unflavored Whey Protein is available now, exclusively on Costco.com.

About Ascent Protein

At Ascent Protein®, we believe your best is earned. We create clean, high-quality performance nutrition products using carefully selected ingredients and uncompromising quality standards. From protein powders and creatine to hydration, every product is thoughtfully formulated to help athletes and everyday high performers fuel the work behind every goal.

For more information, visit www.ascentprotein.com.

Media Contact

Sara Brewer, Ascent Protein, 1 303-600-2558, [email protected], www.ascentprotein.com

Kim DeVigil, Leprino, 1 720-264-5336, [email protected], www.leprino.com

SOURCE Ascent Protein