Ascent Launches Revolutionary Clear Whey Protein Isolate

"At Ascent, we listen to our customers and look for ways to innovate," said Kirsten Karlsson, Head of Marketing at Ascent Protein. "Our new Clear Whey Protein Isolate is designed for those who want a light recovery drink that delivers 20g of the clean protein they need to fuel their performance." Post this

"At Ascent, we're always listening to our customers and looking for ways to innovate," said Kirsten Karlsson, Head of Marketing at Ascent Protein. "Our new Clear Whey Protein Isolate is designed for those who want a light and refreshing recovery drink that still delivers 20g of the clean protein they need to fuel their performance."

Ascent Clear Whey Protein Isolate is now available for purchase on ascentprotein.com and Amazon in a 20 serving bag, giving athletes, fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals a new way to enjoy staying fueled, refreshed and recovered.

About Ascent Protein

Ascent® was created to naturally improve athletic performance and is The Official Sponsor of Hard Work®. Ascent launched in 2016 and has continued to bring innovative products to the market, while remaining committed to their high-quality standards and offering products with straight-forward ingredients and nothing artificial. All Ascent products contain zero artificial flavor or sweeteners and are Certified Gluten Free, and Informed Sport Certified meaning they are third party tested for banned substances. Aligning with the admirable qualities in the athletes that Ascent serves - going the extra mile, completing an extra set, and never backing down from a challenge, Ascent pushes for high-quality results, knowing they do not come without hard work. For more information, visit www.ascentprotein.com.

Media Contact

Sara Brewer, Ascent Public Relations, 1 303-600-2558, [email protected], www.ascentprotein.co.

Kim DeVigil, Leprino Foods Company, 1 303-264-5336, [email protected], www.ascentprotein.com

SOURCE Ascent Public Relations