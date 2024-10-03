Ascent Launches Revolutionary Clear Whey Protein Isolate

Ascent Protein, a leader in clean, high-quality sports nutrition products, is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation: Clear Whey Protein Isolate. This new product reimagines the traditional protein beverage experience by offering a clear and refreshing alternative to the typical milkshake-like protein drink.
DENVER, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ascent Protein, a leader in clean, high-quality sports nutrition products, is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation: Clear Whey Protein Isolate. This new product reimagines the traditional protein shake experience by offering a clear and refreshing alternative to the typical milkshake-like protein drink.
Available in two flavors, Pineapple Coconut, and Orange Mango, Ascent's Clear Whey Protein Isolate provides a light protein drink with a refreshing, fruity taste. Each serving delivers 20 grams of clean, fast-digesting whey protein to support muscle recovery and with only 100 calories, it's an ideal choice for any athlete looking for a clean protein source that doesn't compromise on flavor or nutrition. Additionally, it is Certified Gluten Free, soy-free and Informed Sport Certified.
"At Ascent, we're always listening to our customers and looking for ways to innovate," said Kirsten Karlsson, Head of Marketing at Ascent Protein. "Our new Clear Whey Protein Isolate is designed for those who want a light and refreshing recovery drink that still delivers 20g of the clean protein they need to fuel their performance."
Ascent Clear Whey Protein Isolate is now available for purchase on ascentprotein.com and Amazon in a 20 serving bag, giving athletes, fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals a new way to enjoy staying fueled, refreshed and recovered.
Ascent® was created to naturally improve athletic performance and is The Official Sponsor of Hard Work®. Ascent launched in 2016 and has continued to bring innovative products to the market, while remaining committed to their high-quality standards and offering products with straight-forward ingredients and nothing artificial. All Ascent products contain zero artificial flavor or sweeteners and are Certified Gluten Free, and Informed Sport Certified meaning they are third party tested for banned substances. Aligning with the admirable qualities in the athletes that Ascent serves - going the extra mile, completing an extra set, and never backing down from a challenge, Ascent pushes for high-quality results, knowing they do not come without hard work. For more information, visit www.ascentprotein.com.
