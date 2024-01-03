Ascent Protein Announces Partnership With Orangetheory Fitness As First Official Protein Powder

"Orangetheory Fitness is a great partner for Ascent and our mission to help athletes naturally improve performance," says Dallas Doiron, associate director of sales for Ascent Protein. "Now, consumers can conveniently grab their favorite protein products before or after their Orangetheory workout." Post this

Ascent's 100% Whey Protein Blend offers 25g of clean whey protein, zero artificial flavors and sweetners, and helps support muscle recovery post-workout. The Plant Protein offers 25g of organic plant-based protein, zero artificial flavors and sweeteners and tastes delicious whether it's mixed in your morning smoothie or with just water in a post-workout shake.

"We're excited to bring Ascent Protein on as our official Protein Powder Partner," says Scott Brown, vice president of Fitness for Orangetheory. "This collaboration offers our domestic network of over 1,300 studios a great opportunity to provide their members with an essential tool for muscle growth, tissue repair and overall recovery. It perfectly aligns with our mission to support their journeys in living a longer, healthier life."

Since launching in 2016, Ascent has quickly grown into a leading sports nutrition brand. Ascent offers a full line of products that support clean-eating, hard-working athletes dedicated to their nutritional goals. Ascent Protein is trusted by some of the world's most dominant athletes, including All Pro running back, Tony Pollard, CrossFit Games Athletes, Brent Fikowski and Christine Kolenbrander and Team USA Weightlifting athletes CJ Cummings and Jourdan Delacruz.

Ascent's protein powders can now be found at select Orangetheory Fitness studios nationwide. For more information on the partnership, please visit www.bit.ly/ascent_otf.

About Ascent Protein

Ascent® was created to naturally improve athletic performance and is The Official Sponsor of Hard Work(R). Ascent launched in 2016 and has continued to bring innovative products to the market, while remaining committed to their high-quality standards and offering products with straight-forward ingredients. Aligning with the admirable qualities in the athletes that Ascent serves - going the extra mile, completing an extra set and never backing down from a challenge, Ascent pushes for high-quality results, knowing they do not come without hard work. For more information, visit www.ascentprotein.com.

About Orangetheory Fitness

Orangetheory® Fitness (orangetheory.com) is a heart rate-based group workout that combines science, technology and expert coaching to help members live a longer, more vibrant life. Orangetheory workouts are backed by science and designed to supercharge your metabolism and cardiorespiratory health for more results. The workouts utilize connected technology to track performance, so members can view their detailed results in real-time, and monitor progress over time. Each of the workouts is led by a certified coach to ensure members of all fitness and ability levels can be successful and continually challenge themselves. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory franchisees have opened more than 1,500 studios in all 50 U.S. states and 24 countries. Visit https://www.orangetheory.com/en-us/international-opportunities/ for global franchise opportunities.

