Ascent® Protein Announces Partnership with the Navy SEAL Foundation

"We are honored to partner with a company that produces exceptional products and recognizes the importance of giving back to the military community," said NSF's Communications Director Chris Irwin. Post this

"Ascent's commitment to excellence aligns seamlessly with the values of the Navy SEAL Foundation," said NSF's Communications Director, Chris Irwin. "We are honored to partner with a company that not only produces exceptional products, but also recognizes the importance of giving back to the military community. The contribution from the Mocha Cold Brew sales will make a meaningful impact on the lives of those who are serving and have served in the Naval Special Warfare community."

"Our partnership with the Navy SEAL Foundation reflects our deep respect for the dedication and courage exhibited by these elite warriors," said Kirsten Karlsson, Head of Marketing at Ascent Protein. "Ascent is not only about empowering athletes to reach new heights in their performance but also about giving back to those who have sacrificed so much for our country. By choosing Mocha Cold Brew, consumers are enhancing their own performance as well as contributing to a cause that supports our nation's heroes and their families."

Ascent is committed to providing premium products and has long been synonymous with high-quality sports nutrition, catering to the diverse needs of athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike. The decision to make Mocha Cold Brew a permanent flavor offering in their product lineup comes as a response to overwhelming demand from the brand's loyal consumers. Mocha Cold Brew, known for its coffee flavor profile, is set to become a staple in the routines of those who seek top-tier performance nutrition without compromising on taste and quality.

Ascent invites athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and supporters of military causes to join in this impactful initiative. Mocha Cold Brew is now available as a permanent addition to the Ascent product lineup and can also be found at various retailers throughout the country, including The Vitamin Shoppe. Every purchase directly contributes to the support of our nation's elite warriors through the Navy SEAL Foundation.

About Ascent Protein

Ascent® was created to naturally improve athletic performance and is The Official Sponsor of Hard Work®. Ascent launched in 2016 and has continued to bring innovative products to the market, while remaining committed to their high-quality standards and offering products with straight-forward ingredients and nothing artificial. All Ascent products contain zero artificial flavors and sweeteners and are Certified Gluten Free, and Informed Sport Certified meaning they are third party tested for banned substances. Aligning with the admirable qualities in the athletes that Ascent serves - going the extra mile, completing an extra set, and never backing down from a challenge, Ascent pushes for high-quality results, knowing they do not come without hard work. For more information, visit Ascent Protein.

About The Navy SEAL Foundation

The Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF) provides critical support for the warriors, veterans, and families of Naval Special Warfare (NSW) through a comprehensive set of over thirty programs under five Pillars of Support: Strength, Resilience, Health, Education, and Community.

NSF is a high-performing organization committed to excellence. Charity Navigator has awarded it a 4-star rating since 2009 and a perfect score of "100" since 2014 for financial health, accountability, and transparency. The Foundation ranks above 99.9% of over 200,000 charities nationwide, with ninety-four cents of every dollar donated directly funding its programs or being retained for future mission use.

NSF is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit charitable organization with TAX ID 31-1728910. It is not a part of the Department of Defense or its components and has no official affiliation with any federal entities. To learn more, visit www.navysealfoundation.org.

Media Contact

Kim DeVigil, Leprino Foods Company, 1 720-550-3751, [email protected], www.ascentprotein.com

Sara Brewer, Ascent, 1 720-545-8779, [email protected], www.ascentprotein.com

SOURCE Leprino Foods Company