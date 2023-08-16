Ascent® Protein Brings Back Fan Favorite Mocha Cold Brew Flavor in Custom Camo Packaging

We look forward to another successful launch of Mocha Cold Brew & being able to once again donate a portion of our profits to directly impact the lives of our nation's veterans Tweet this

Ascent 100% Whey is made using a native whey protein blend. Native whey is the least-processed whey protein available. The company is continually innovating to deliver clean protein products for consumers seeking high quality ingredients to support muscle health and athletic performance. The Mocha Cold Brew Whey flavor delivers 25g of clean protein per serving and contains zero artificial flavors or sweeteners. Ascent is also Certified Gluten Free and Informed Sport Certified, meaning every batch is third party tested for banned substances.

This flavor was first released in August of 2022 and quickly became a fan favorite, selling out in just under 2 weeks. "We are thrilled to bring back one of our most popular whey flavors, Mocha Cold Brew, in partnership with Team Red, White & Blue again," says Dallas Doiron, Associate Director of Sales at Ascent Protein. "This exciting collaboration gives us the ability to expand our assortment, introduce themed packaging and partner with a reputable military foundation to give back. We look forward to another successful launch of Mocha Cold Brew & being able to once again donate a portion of our profits to directly impact the lives of our nation's veterans."

Since launching in 2016, Ascent has quickly become one of America's fastest growing sports nutrition companies with its line of clean products. Ascent Protein is trusted by some of the world's most prominent elite athletes, including professional running back Tony Pollard, CrossFit Games athletes Brent Fikowski and Christine Kolenbrander, and Team USA Weightlifting athletes CJ Cummings and Jourdan Delacruz.

About Ascent Protein

Ascent® was created to naturally improve athletic performance and is The Official Sponsor of Hard Work®. Ascent launched in 2016 and has continued to bring innovative products to the market, while remaining committed to their high-quality standards and offering products with straight-forward ingredients and nothing artificial. All Ascent products contain zero artificial flavors and sweeteners and are Certified Gluten Free, and Informed Sport Certified meaning they are third party tested for banned substances. Aligning with the admirable qualities in the athletes that Ascent serves - going the extra mile, completing an extra set, and never backing down from a challenge, Ascent pushes for high-quality results, knowing they do not come without hard work. For more information, visit Ascent Protein.

About Team Red, White and Blue

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) is a nonprofit organization forging the nation's leading health and wellness community. Founded in 2010, Team RWB supports veterans through their health and wellness journeys by offering real-life and virtual opportunities to build a healthier lifestyle. For More information about Team RWB and its 200,000 members, visit teamrwb.org.

