Ascent Protein Expands Footprint in Whole Foods Market with Launch of Three New Products

"Our partnership with Whole Foods Market has played a significant role in helping us reach athletes and everyday health and fitness enthusiasts across the country," said B.T. Nauslar, General Manager at Ascent Protein. "Adding three new products to the shelves is a nod to the success we've seen together and our shared dedication to providing clean, effective nutrition products."

Ascent's Clear Whey Protein Isolate offers 20g of clear whey protein isolate with zero artificial flavors or sweeteners – it is a light, fruit-forward option designed for post-workout refreshment or anytime you need it throughout the day.

The Mint Chocolate Chip Native Whey Protein Blend brings a nostalgic, decadent flavor to the brand's signature whey lineup, which is already loved by many for its great taste and function benefits.

These new offerings join an existing lineup of over ten Ascent products at Whole Foods nationwide, including additional whey protein flavors, Clean Creatine, Iced Coffee + Protein, and Hydration + Energy.

For more information about Ascent Protein and its products, visit www.ascentprotein.com or follow @ascent_protein.

About Ascent Protein

Ascent® was created to improve athletic performance naturally and is the Official Sponsor of Hard Work®. Ascent launched in 2016 and has continued to bring innovative products to the market, while remaining committed to its high-quality standards and offering products with straightforward ingredients. All Ascent products contain zero artificial flavor or sweeteners and are Certified Gluten Free and Informed Sport Certified, meaning they are third-party tested for banned substances. Aligning with the admirable qualities in the athletes that Ascent serves - going the extra mile, completing an extra set, and never backing down from a challenge- Ascent pushes for high-quality results, knowing they do not come without hard work. For more information, visit www.ascentprotein.com.

About Whole Foods Market

Founded in 1980, Whole Foods Market is the world's leading natural and organic foods retailer and the first certified organic national grocery store. With more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, Whole Foods Market is committed to selling the highest quality natural and organic products available. To learn more about Whole Foods Market, visit www.wholefoodsmarket.com.

