Ascent Protein Expands Internationally Through Partnership with Healf

"We're excited to partner with Healf as we take this important step in bringing Ascent to an international audience," said Jeremy Sweeney, General Manager of Ascent Protein. "Their platform is built on education, trust, and uncompromising standards, making them a natural partner." Post this

"We're excited to partner with Healf as we take this important step in bringing Ascent to an international audience," said Jeremy Sweeney, General Manager of Ascent Protein. "We don't compromise when it comes to quality—and neither does Healf. Their platform is built on education, trust, and uncompromising standards, making them a natural partner as we introduce our products to more athletes and active individuals who expect better ingredients and better outcomes."

Ascent's 100% Whey Protein Blend is made using Native Whey, the least-processed form of whey protein available, filtered directly from high-quality milk to preserve its natural structure. The result is a clean, complete protein with more naturally occurring BCAAs, including leucine, to help support healthy muscles. Ascent Clear Whey Protein Isolate delivers 20g of clean whey protein in a refreshing, fruity flavor – offering the same quality standards in a refreshing, easy-to-sip format. Ascent Clean Creatine is made exclusively using Creapure® Creatine Monohydrate, which is widely considered to be the most high-quality and pure creatine available.

Founded in the U.K., Healf is a digital wellness destination offering a carefully curated selection of premium health, nutrition and performance brands. Known for its commitment to education, ingredient transparency and high product standards, Healf connects consumers with trusted products designed to support holistic health and performance.

Ascent products will be available for purchase on Heaf.com beginning in March 2026.

Media Contact

Sara Brewer, Ascent, 1 720-545-8779, [email protected], https://ascentprotein.com/

Kim DeVigil, Leprino, 1 7205503751, [email protected], https://leprino.com

SOURCE Ascent