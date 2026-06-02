Ascent® Protein Introduces Travel-Friends Creatine Stick Packs

We developed our Creatine Stick Packs to support people with demanding schedules, delivering the same premium creatine our consumers already know and trust from Ascent, now in a format built for real life, said Jeremy Sweeney, General Manager of Ascent Protein. Post this

As creatine continues to grow beyond traditional strength and bodybuilding audiences into broader wellness, recovery and healthy-aging conversations, consumers are increasingly seeking trusted high-quality options that fit seamlessly into daily life. Known for supporting muscle strength, performance and recovery, creatine is one of the most researched ingredients in sports nutrition. Ascent's new Creatine Stick Packs were designed to meet growing consumer demand, delivering 5 grams of Creapure® creatine monohydrate, Informed Sport Certification and grab-and-go convenience in every serving.

"We believe convenience should never come at the expense of quality," said Jeremy Sweeney, general manager of Ascent Protein. "People are training hard, balancing demanding schedules, prioritizing recovery and looking for products they can trust and take anywhere. We developed our Creatine Stick Packs to support that lifestyle, delivering the same premium creatine our consumers already know and trust from Ascent, now in a format built for real life."

The launch expands Ascent's growing portfolio of clean sports nutrition products designed to support performance, hydration, recovery and everyday movement, whether in the gym, at work, on the road or anywhere life happens.

For more information or to purchase Ascent Creatine Stick Packs, visit www.AscentProtein.com

About Ascent Protein

Born in Colorado, Ascent Protein® was built on a simple belief: hard work deserves better nutrition. Known for its commitment to clean ingredients and high-quality protein, Ascent crafts products designed to help athletes and active individuals perform, recover and live at their highest level. The brand's growing portfolio includes whey protein, hydration products, creatine and other recovery-focused nutrition, all made without artificial flavors or sweeteners. To learn more, visit Ascent Protein.

Media Contact

Sara Brewer, Ascent Protein, 1 303-600-2558, [email protected], www.ascentprotein.com

Kim DeVigil, Leprino, 1 303-264-5336, [email protected], www.Leprino.com

SOURCE Ascent Protein