Ascent® Protein Launches New 100% Whey Peppermint Mocha Flavor

DENVER, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ascent Protein, a leader in the sports nutrition category, announced today the release of a new, limited-time-only flavor of their 100% Whey Protein Powder Blend in Peppermint Mocha. This nostalgic holiday flavor is a combination of refreshing peppermint and comforting notes of mocha and will surely be a hit this holiday season for those looking to stay on track with their fitness goals throughout the holiday season. Peppermint Mocha will be sold for a limited time on ascentprotein.com, Amazon Prime and at Wegman's Food Markets.

The new flavor is the result of input from Ascent consumers and aligns with our goal of offering premium products without artificial sweeteners or flavors. "We are excited to launch this Peppermint Mocha flavor to help our consumers keep their health and fitness top of mind while also embracing the holiday spirit," said Kirsten Karlsson, head of Marketing at Ascent Protein. "Not only will you recover after training with 25g of protein per serving, but Peppermint Mocha also satisfies that holiday season sweet tooth without any added sugar."

Ascent 100% Whey is made using a native whey protein blend. Native whey is the least-processed whey protein available. The company is continually innovating to deliver clean protein products for consumers seeking high quality ingredients to support muscle health and athletic performance. The Peppermint Mocha flavor delivers 25g of clean protein per serving and contains zero artificial flavors or sweeteners. Ascent is also Certified Gluten Free and Informed Sport Certified, meaning every batch is third party tested for banned substances.

Since launching in 2016, Ascent has quickly become one of America's fastest growing sports nutrition companies with its line of clean products. Ascent Protein is trusted by some of the world's most prominent elite athletes, including professional running back Tony Pollard, CrossFit Games athletes Brent Fikowski and Christine Kolenbrander, and Team USA Weightlifting athletes CJ Cummings and Jourdan Delacruz.

About Ascent Protein

Ascent® was created to naturally improve athletic performance and is The Official Sponsor of Hard Work®. Ascent launched in 2016 and has continued to bring innovative products to the market, while remaining committed to their high-quality standards and offering products with straight-forward ingredients and nothing artificial. All Ascent products contain zero artificial flavors and sweeteners and are Certified Gluten Free, and Informed Sport Certified meaning they are third party tested for banned substances. Aligning with the admirable qualities in the athletes that Ascent serves - going the extra mile, completing an extra set, and never backing down from a challenge, Ascent pushes for high-quality results, knowing they do not come without hard work. For more information, visit Ascent Protein.

