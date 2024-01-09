Ascent® Protein Launches Newest Innovation - Ascent Clean Creatine

"Ascent Clean Creatine adds a high-quality creatine product to our exceptional range of sports nutrition offerings," says Kirsten Karlsson, Head of Marketing at Ascent. "This is an exciting chapter for us as we continue to empower athletes with science-backed, high-quality nutrition products". Post this

Ascent Clean Creatine is made exclusively with Creapure® Creatine Monohydrate, the gold standard in creatine monohydrate. Creapure® is widely considered the purest creatine monohydrate on the market and is the preferred creatine for many strength, speed & endurance athletes. Ascent Clean Creatine is the result of meticulous research reflecting Ascent's commitment to delivering science-backed products that athletes can trust & by exclusively using Creapure®, ensuring that athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike receive only the best quality of creatine for unparalleled performance.

Ascent Clean Creatine offers athletes the flexibility to seamlessly integrate it into their daily routines at any time of the day: before an intense workout, during post-training recovery, or as part of a regular supplement regimen. It is also designed for athletes at all levels, empowering them to unlock their full potential. When taken daily, creatine can help improve athletes' strength, endurance and lean muscle mass. It is now available for purchase on ascentprotein.com and will be available on Amazon and exclusively at Whole Foods Market later in the month.

Since launching in 2016, Ascent has quickly become one of America's fastest-growing sports nutrition companies with its line of clean products. The company is continually innovating to deliver clean sports nutrition products for consumers seeking high-quality ingredients to support muscle health and athletic performance. Ascent Clean Creatine delivers 5g of Creapure® Creatine Monohydrate and contains zero artificial flavors or sweeteners. It is also Certified Gluten Free and Informed Sport Certified. Ascent is trusted by some of the world's most prominent elite athletes, including professional running back Tony Pollard, CrossFit Games athletes Brent Fikowski and Christine Kolenbrander, and Team USA Weightlifting athletes CJ Cummings and Jourdan Delacruz.

About Ascent Protein

Ascent® was created to naturally improve athletic performance and is The Official Sponsor of Hard Work®. Ascent launched in 2016 and has continued to bring innovative products to the market, while remaining committed to their high-quality standards and offering products with straight-forward ingredients and nothing artificial. All Ascent products contain zero artificial flavors and sweeteners and are Certified Gluten Free, and Informed Sport Certified meaning they are third-party tested for banned substances. Aligning with the admirable qualities in the athletes that Ascent serves - going the extra mile, completing an extra set, and never backing down from a challenge, Ascent pushes for high-quality results, knowing they do not come without hard work. For more information, visit Ascent Protein.

