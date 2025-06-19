Ascent Protein Launches Vanilla Bean Whey Protein in Costco Warehouses Nationwide

Ascent's Whey Protein is made with clean, high-quality ingredients and each serving contains 25 grams of fast-digesting whey protein per serving, zero artificial flavors or sweeteners and no added sugar. All Ascent products are also Certified Gluten Free and Informed Sport Certified. Post this

Ascent's Whey Protein is made with clean, high-quality ingredients and each serving contains 25 grams of fast-digesting whey protein per serving, zero artificial flavors or sweeteners and no added sugar. All Ascent products are also Certified Gluten Free and Informed Sport Certified.

Vanilla will be available in Costco warehouses nationwide in June, and both Vanilla and Chocolate are available on Costco.com.

About Ascent Protein

Ascent® was created to naturally improve athletic performance and is The Official Sponsor of Hard Work®. Ascent launched in 2016 and has continued to bring innovative products to the market, while remaining committed to their high-quality standards and offering products with straight-forward ingredients and no artificial flavors or sweeteners. All Ascent products are Certified Gluten Free, and Informed Sport Certified meaning they are third party tested for banned substances. Aligning with the admirable qualities in the athletes that Ascent serves - going the extra mile, completing an extra set, and never backing down from a challenge, Ascent pushes for high-quality results, knowing they do not come without hard work. For more information, visit www.ascentprotein.com.

Media Contact

Kim DeVigil, Ascent Protein, 1 720-550-3751, [email protected], https://www.ascentprotein.com/

Sara Brewer, Ascent Protein, 1 720-545-8779, [email protected], https://www.ascentprotein.com/

SOURCE Ascent Protein