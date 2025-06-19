Ascent Protein Launches Vanilla Bean Whey Protein in Costco Warehouses Nationwide

Colorado-based sports nutrition brand Ascent Protein is introducing its popular Vanilla Bean protein powder to Costco warehouses nationwide, while its top-selling Chocolate Whey flavor becomes available on Costco.com
DENVER, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ascent Protein, one of America's fastest-growing sports nutrition brands announced today the nationwide launch of their Vanilla Bean Whey Protein Powder in Costco warehouses. This flavor will replace Ascent's Chocolate Whey Protein in-store, but Chocolate will continue to be available online through Costco.com.
"As we continue to grow our partnership with Costco, we're excited to bring Vanilla to shelves across the country" said B.T. Nauslar, General Manager at Ascent. "This strategic move enables Ascent to bring even more per serving value to Costco's members, which is critical. Vanilla is one of our most versatile flavors – it blends seamlessly into smoothies, recipes, or a simple shake, making it a great choice for an even broader range of Costco shoppers."
Ascent's Whey Protein is made with clean, high-quality ingredients and each serving contains 25 grams of fast-digesting whey protein per serving, zero artificial flavors or sweeteners and no added sugar. All Ascent products are also Certified Gluten Free and Informed Sport Certified.
Vanilla will be available in Costco warehouses nationwide in June, and both Vanilla and Chocolate are available on Costco.com.
About Ascent Protein
Ascent® was created to naturally improve athletic performance and is The Official Sponsor of Hard Work®. Ascent launched in 2016 and has continued to bring innovative products to the market, while remaining committed to their high-quality standards and offering products with straight-forward ingredients and no artificial flavors or sweeteners. All Ascent products are Certified Gluten Free, and Informed Sport Certified meaning they are third party tested for banned substances. Aligning with the admirable qualities in the athletes that Ascent serves - going the extra mile, completing an extra set, and never backing down from a challenge, Ascent pushes for high-quality results, knowing they do not come without hard work. For more information, visit www.ascentprotein.com.
Media Contact
Kim DeVigil, Ascent Protein, 1 720-550-3751, [email protected], https://www.ascentprotein.com/
Sara Brewer, Ascent Protein, 1 720-545-8779, [email protected], https://www.ascentprotein.com/
SOURCE Ascent Protein
Share this article