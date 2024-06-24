Ascent Protein Partners with CrossFit Athlete Sydney Wells

"I am incredibly excited to join the Ascent athlete team. Their products are clean, effective, and perfectly aligned with my nutrition philosophy. Ascent's dedication to quality and excellence mirrors my own approach to training." Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Sydney to the Ascent team," said Kirsten Karlsson, Head of Marketing at Ascent Protein. "Sydney's relentless dedication and perseverance align perfectly with our brand values. She is a true embodiment of the hard work that Ascent stands for. We look forward to supporting her through her training and upcoming athletic achievements."

Wells expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "I am incredibly excited to join the Ascent athlete team. Their products are clean, effective, and perfectly aligned with my nutrition philosophy. Ascent's dedication to quality and excellence mirrors my own approach to training and competition. I believe in their mission and am proud to represent a brand that values hard work and integrity as much as I do."

Ascent offers a full line of sports nutrition products that support clean-eating, hard-working athletes dedicated to their fitness and nutritional goals. The brand's dedication to clean nutrition and supporting optimal performance continues to attract top-tier athletes who seek the best for their training and recovery. With a commitment to using zero artificial flavors or sweeteners, Ascent offers a range of products designed to optimize performance and recovery.

About Ascent Protein

Ascent® was created to naturally improve athletic performance and is The Official Sponsor of Hard Work®. Ascent launched in 2016 and has continued to bring innovative products to the market, while remaining committed to their high-quality standards and offering products with straight-forward ingredients and nothing artificial. All Ascent products contain zero artificial flavor or sweeteners and are Certified Gluten Free, and Informed Sport Certified meaning they are third party tested for banned substances. Aligning with the admirable qualities in the athletes that Ascent serves - going the extra mile, completing an extra set, and never backing down from a challenge, Ascent pushes for high-quality results, knowing they do not come without hard work. For more information, visit www.ascentprotein.com.

About Sydney Wells

Sydney Wells is a rising star in the CrossFit world, based in Nashville, Tennessee. Since starting her CrossFit journey in 2021, she has rapidly ascended to the elite level, showcasing her exceptional talent and dedication. A former collegiate track athlete at the University of Missouri, Sydney specialized in the 400 meter and 4x400 meter relay, demonstrating her speed and competitive spirit. In just a few short years, Sydney has made significant strides in CrossFit, competing in three Semifinals and earning a spot at the 2023 CrossFit Games. She is proudly part of the renowned PRVN training camp. Sydney's unique blend of athlete prowess and relentless drive make her a standout competitor and an inspiring figure in the fitness community.

Media Contact

Sara Brewer, Ascent Protein, 1 720-545-8779, [email protected], https://www.ascentprotein.com/

Kimberly DeVigil, Leprino Foods, 1 7205503751, [email protected], Leprino Foods

SOURCE Ascent Protein