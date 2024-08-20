Ascent Protein Partners with Professional Football Player Fred Warner

"As an athlete, what I put into my body is crucial to my performance. Ascent's commitment to clean, effective nutrition products is something I value greatly, and I look forward to working together to unlock my full potential this season." Post this

"We are excited to welcome Fred Warner to the Ascent athlete team" said Kirsten Karlsson, head of marketing at Ascent. "Fred's dedication to his sport and his unwavering pursuit of excellence makes him an ideal partner for Ascent. We are proud to support him with our clean, performance-driven products as he continues to excel on and off the field."

Warner, a standout figure in his professional career and sport, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership. "I am thrilled to partner with Ascent," Warner said. "As an athlete, what I put into my body is crucial to my performance. Ascent's commitment to clean, effective nutrition products is something I value greatly, and I look forward to working together to unlock my full potential this season."

Fred joins a roster of elite athletes including Olympians Ali Riley, Jourdan Delacruz and CJ Cummings and elite CrossFit athletes Brent Fikowski, Sydney Wells and Christine Kolenbrander. Ascent offers a full line of sports nutrition products that support clean-eating, hard-working athletes dedicated to their fitness and nutritional goals. The brand's dedication to clean nutrition and optimal performance continues to attract top-tier athletes who seek the best for their training and recovery. Committed to using zero artificial flavors or sweeteners, Ascent offers a range of products designed to optimize performance and recovery.

About Ascent Protein

Ascent® was created to naturally improve athletic performance and is The Official Sponsor of Hard Work®. Ascent launched in 2016 and has continued to bring innovative products to the market while remaining committed to their high-quality standards and offering products with straightforward ingredients and nothing artificial. All Ascent products contain zero artificial flavor or sweeteners and are Certified Gluten Free, and Informed Sport Certified meaning they are third-party tested for banned substances. Aligning with the admirable qualities in the athletes that Ascent serves - going the extra mile, completing an extra set, and never backing down from a challenge, Ascent pushes for high-quality results, knowing they do not come without hard work. For more information, visit www.ascentprotein.com.

About Fred Warner

Fred Warner is a professional football player who has made a significant impact as a linebacker in San Francisco. Drafted in the third round of the 2018 Draft, Warner quickly established himself as a cornerstone of the defense with his exceptional tackling, leadership, and football intelligence. Along with being a key figure in San Francisco's success, Fred has made 3 Pro Bowls and has been named First Time All-Pro three times. Warner is also known for his work ethic, dedication to the game, and commitment to maintaining peak physical condition. Off the field, Warner is also actively involved in community service and charitable initiatives, making him a role model both as an athlete and a person.

