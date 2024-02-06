Ascent Protein Partners with Professional Soccer Player Ali Riley

"As a professional athlete, nutrition plays a crucial role in my performance, and Ascent's high-quality products have been instrumental in helping me achieve my goals" says five-time World Cup Soccer Player Ali Riley. Post this

"We are delighted to welcome Ali to the Ascent Athlete Team. Her remarkable achievements and dedication to her sport made her an obvious choice for us to add her to our team," said Kirsten Karlsson, head of Marketing at Ascent. "We are excited to support her hard work on the field, as well as partner with Ali on new innovations with her passion for health &and nutrition."

Known for her unwavering commitment to excellence, Ali Riley perfectly embodies the values that define Ascent. This partnership is a testament to Ascent's dedication to supporting athletes with proven performance records. Ali's impressive career and dedication to her sport align seamlessly with Ascent's mission to improve athletic performance and empower athletes to reach their full potential.

"I am excited to join forces with Ascent, a brand that shares my commitment to hard work. As a professional athlete, nutrition plays a crucial role in my performance, and Ascent's high-quality products have been instrumental in helping me achieve my goals" says Riley. "As a plant-based athlete, it can be difficult to find a plant protein powder with ingredients I can trust that delivers exactly what I need to support my muscle health – not only does Ascent do that, but it also tastes great!

Ascent looks forward to a dynamic collaboration with Riley, working together to inspire and fuel athletes worldwide.

About Ascent Protein

Ascent® was created to naturally improve athletic performance and is The Official Sponsor of Hard Work®. Ascent launched in 2016 and has continued to bring innovative products to the market, while remaining committed to their high-quality standards and offering products with straight-forward ingredients and nothing artificial. All Ascent products contain zero artificial flavor or sweeteners and are Certified Gluten Free, and Informed Choice Certified meaning they are third party tested for banned substances. Aligning with the admirable qualities in the athletes that Ascent serves - going the extra mile, completing an extra set, and never backing down from a challenge, Ascent pushes for high-quality results, knowing they do not come without hard work. For more information, visit www.ascentprotein.com.

About Ali Riley:

Ali Riley is a global soccer star, born and raised in Los Angeles. She is currently the captain of Angel City FC (ACFC), the LA-based professional women's soccer team in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). Prior to joining ACFC, Ali competed for renowned clubs such as Chelsea in England and Bayern Munich in Germany. She also competes for the New Zealand Women's National Team and has appeared in five World Cups and four Olympic Games. Off the field, she is a certified Health Coach and a published cookbook author. Ali is committed to using her platform to help create accessibility to healthy food options and advocate for women in sports. You can follow her on Instagram, @rileythree.

