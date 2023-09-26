Ascent Protein Partners with Susan G. Komen® with Custom Pink Packaging

We are honored to partner with Susan G. Komen® to help raise awareness and invest in research to prevent and cure breast cancer. Tweet this

"We are honored to partner with Susan G. Komen® to help raise awareness and invest in research to prevent and cure breast cancer" says Kirsten Karlsson, Head of Marketing at Ascent Protein. "As a company committed to the health and wellness of our community, envisioning a world without breast cancer is something we whole-heartedly support on a local and global level."

Because one in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, nearly everyone has been affected by this disease. Breast cancer not only affects the person that is diagnosed, but it also has a big impact on family and friends. Komen is the trusted partner of breast cancer patients, survivors and their families, providing critical information and support throughout the breast cancer journey.

Ascent offers a full line of sports nutrition products that support athletes and health-conscious consumers. Our clean products use only real food ingredients, no artificial flavors or sweeteners. All of Ascent's products are Informed Sport Certified, meaning they are third-party tested for banned substances.

About Ascent Protein

Ascent® was created to naturally improve athletic performance and is The Official Sponsor of Hard Work®. Ascent launched in 2016 and has continued to bring innovative products to the market, while remaining committed to their high-quality standards and offering products with straight-forward ingredients. All Ascent products contain zero artificial flavor or sweeteners and are Certified Gluten Free, and Informed Sport Certified meaning they are third party tested for banned substances. Aligning with the admirable qualities in the athletes that Ascent serves - going the extra mile, completing an extra set, and never backing down from a challenge, Ascent pushes for high-quality results, knowing they do not come without hard work. For more information, visit www.ascentprotein.com.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at ww5.komen.org/social. Connect with Susan G. Komen.

Media Contact

Kim DeVigil, Ascent Protein, 1 720-550-3751, [email protected], https://www.ascentprotein.com/

Sara Brewer, Ascent Protein, 1 303-600-2558, [email protected], https://www.ascentprotein.com/

SOURCE Ascent Protein