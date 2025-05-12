Ascent® Protein Releases Limited Edition Flavor of Iced Coffee + Protein: Caramel

"We wanted to bring a touch of indulgence to performance nutrition," said Vanessa Williams, head of marketing at Ascent Protein. Post this

"With this product, we wanted to bring a touch of indulgence to performance nutrition," said Vanessa Williams, head of marketing at Ascent Protein. "Caramel Iced Coffee + Protein delivers the flavor consumers love from their favorite coffeehouse drink, without the sugar or the $7 price tag. It's the perfect way to start your morning or give you a boost in the afternoon, while also helping you hit your daily protein goals."

Like all Ascent products, the new Caramel Iced Coffee + Protein is made with no artificial flavors or sweeteners, is Certified Gluten Free and Informed Sport Certified – trusted by professional athletes and fitness fans alike.

This limited-time flavor will be available starting in May on ascentprotein.com and Amazon, while supplies last.

About Ascent Protein

Ascent® was created to naturally improve athletic performance and is The Official Sponsor of Hard Work®. Ascent launched in 2016 and has continued to bring innovative products to the market, while remaining committed to their high-quality standards and offering products with straight-forward ingredients. All Ascent products contain zero artificial flavors and sweeteners and are Certified Gluten Free, and Informed Sport Certified meaning they are third party tested for banned substances. Aligning with the admirable qualities in the athletes that Ascent serves - going the extra mile, completing an extra set, and never backing down from a challenge, Ascent pushes for high-quality results, knowing they do not come without hard work. For more information, visit Ascent Protein.

