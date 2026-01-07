Ascent® Protein Rings in the New Year with Fruity Cereal Whey Protein

Fruity Cereal delivers a bright, creamy taste that feels indulgent, but is thoughtfully crafted to support everyday performance and recovery Post this

"January is often framed as a reset – a time when people feel like they have to choose between enjoyment and discipline," said Jeremy Sweeney, General Manager at Ascent Protein. "Fruity Cereal flips that idea on its head. It's proof that you can enjoy the flavors you love while staying committed to your goals."

Made with Ascent's signature native whey protein, the least-processed protein available, Fruity Cereal supports muscle recovery and daily nutrition without unnecessary fillers or additives. Whether blended into a post-workout shake, mixed with milk for a throwback vibe or enjoyed as part of a balanced morning routine, the flavor is designed to fit seamlessly into real life – especially during the New Year's resolution season.

Ascent's Fruity Cereal 100% Whey Protein Powder will be available for a limited time only at ascentprotein.com and late January on Amazon, while supplies last.

About Ascent Protein

Ascent® is on a mission to unleash the high performance in everyone. Founded in 2016, Ascent creates clean, high-quality sports nutrition made with a purpose – delivering what your body needs and nothing it doesn't. All Ascent products are made with simple ingredients, contain zero artificial flavors or sweeteners and are Certified Gluten Free and Informed Sport Certified, meaning they are third-party tested for banned substances. Built for athletes and everyday achievers alike, Ascent supports those who go the extra mile, put in the extra rep and show up consistently in the pursuit of progress. For more information, visit Ascent Protein.

