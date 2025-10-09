Ascent® Protein to Launch its Whey Protein in Select Target Stores Nationwide

Target's guests are active, health-conscious and focused on quality – values that perfectly align with our mission to help people achieve their goals with the support of clean, high-quality protein. This launch allows us to meet our consumer where they shop every day Post this

"We are excited to bring Ascent Protein to Target shoppers nationwide," said Jeremy Sweeney, General Manager of Ascent Protein. "Target's guests are active, health-conscious and focused on quality – values that perfectly align with our mission to help people achieve their goals with the support of clean, high-quality protein. This launch allows us to meet our consumer where they shop every day, and we're thrilled to expand our reach to this new audience."

Ascent Protein has built its reputation as one of America's fastest-growing sports nutrition companies. Recognized for its clean, high-quality products and a commitment to helping consumers achieve their goals. The expansion into Target represents a natural alignment of two brands focused on helping people live healthier, more active lifestyles as Ascent builds on its mission of helping more people fuel their hard work and support their recovery with clean, functional nutrition.

About Ascent Protein

Ascent® was created to naturally improve athletic performance and is The Official Sponsor of Hard Work®. Ascent launched in 2016 and has continued to bring innovative products to the market, while remaining committed to their high-quality standards and offering products with straight-forward ingredients and nothing artificial. All Ascent products contain zero artificial flavors and sweeteners and are Certified Gluten Free, and Informed Sport Certified meaning they are third party tested for banned substances. Aligning with the admirable qualities in the athletes that Ascent serves - going the extra mile, completing an extra set, and never backing down from a challenge, Ascent pushes for high-quality results, knowing they do not come without hard work. For more information, visit Ascent Protein.

