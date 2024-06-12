Ascent Protein Unveils New Innovation - Clean Hydration + Energy

"This product exemplifies our ongoing commitment to providing athletes with high-quality, scientifically-backed nutrition they need to excel in their pursuits." Post this

"We are thrilled to introduce Clean Hydration + Energy to our community of active individuals seeking clean and effective sports nutrition products" says Kirsten Karlsson, Head of Marketing for Ascent. "This product exemplifies our ongoing commitment to providing athletes with high-quality, scientifically-backed nutrition they need to excel in their pursuits."

Available in two fan-favorite flavors – Orange Mango & Raspberry Lemonade, Clean Hydration + Energy offers a refreshing pop of flavor alongside its performance-boosting benefits. Crafted with the same dedication to quality that defines the Ascent brand, providing consumers high quality sports nutrition products that contain no artificial flavors or sweeteners, this new product is sure to become a new staple in any household.

Clean Hydration + Energy will be available for purchase on Ascent's website, as well as Amazon, providing convenient access to customers nationwide. It will also be available at various retail locations including Whole Foods Market, Natural Grocers, The Vitamin Shoppe & Wegmans later this summer.

About Ascent Protein

Ascent® was created to naturally improve athletic performance and is The Official Sponsor of Hard Work®. Ascent launched in 2016 and has continued to bring innovative products to the market, while remaining committed to their high-quality standards and offering products with straight-forward ingredients and nothing artificial. All Ascent products contain zero artificial flavor and sweeteners and are Certified Gluten Free, and Informed Choice Certified meaning they are third-party tested for banned substances. Aligning with the admirable qualities in the athletes that Ascent serves - going the extra mile, completing an extra set, and never backing down from a challenge, Ascent pushes for high-quality results, knowing they do not come without hard work. For more information, visit www.ascentprotein.com.

