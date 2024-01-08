Ascent® Revolutionizes Mornings with the Permanent Return of Iced Coffee+ Protein

"We are excited to make Iced Coffee+ Protein a permanent fixture," says Kirsten Karlsson, Head of Ascent Marketing. "The response from customers was overwhelming, reaffirming the need for a product that solves consumers' request for a delicious, iced coffee flavor with an added boost of protein." Post this

"We are excited to make Iced Coffee+ Protein a permanent fixture in the Ascent lineup," says Kirsten Karlsson, Head of Marketing at Ascent. "The response from our dedicated customers during the initial launch was overwhelming, and it reaffirmed the need for a product that seamlessly solves our consumers' ask for a delicious, iced coffee beverage with an added boost of protein all in one. Ascent is committed to providing innovative solutions that enhance our customers' lifestyles, and the permanent return of our Iced Coffee+ Protein is a testament to that commitment."

Ascent's Iced Coffee+ Protein stands out as a versatile and nutritious choice, offering a convenient way to fuel your body with both caffeine and protein in one delicious sip without any artificial flavors or sweeteners. Whether you're an athlete seeking a pre-workout coffee, post-workout recovery beverage or a coffee aficionado looking to elevate your daily routine, Ascent has crafted the perfect solution. This product is available for purchase on ascentprotein.com, Amazon & select retail partners nationwide. Ascent encourages all coffee and fitness enthusiasts to indulge in the ultimate fusion of flavor, function and fitness with Iced Coffee+ Protein.

Ascent® was created to naturally improve athletic performance and is The Official Sponsor of Hard Work®. Ascent launched in 2016 and has continued to bring innovative products to the market while remaining committed to their high-quality standards and offering products with straightforward ingredients and nothing artificial. All Ascent products contain zero artificial flavors and sweeteners and are Certified Gluten Free and Informed Sport Certified meaning they are third-party tested for banned substances. Aligning with the admirable qualities in the athletes that Ascent serves - going the extra mile, completing an extra set, and never backing down from a challenge, Ascent pushes for high-quality results, knowing they do not come without hard work. For more information, visit Ascent Protein.

