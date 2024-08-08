Ascent Solutions Announces Partnership Leader Joe Geiser as Vice President for Channel Development

"I'm thrilled to have Joe's channel expertise on board to lead Ascent's partnership with Microsoft," said Pete Fox, Ascent's President. "His input will only continue to drive deeper, more valuable relationships with Microsoft and our clients in FY25 and beyond." Post this

Prior to Ascent, Geiser led the transformation and go-to-market strategy for two of Microsoft's largest global scale partners during his tenure. Before Microsoft, he held sales and business development roles at other global tech companies, including Oracle and Dell. Geiser will use his experience from major tech ecosystems to enhance Ascent's cybersecurity services, increasing the value it offers to Microsoft in his new position.

"I'm very lucky I found Ascent," Joe Geiser, Vice President for Channel Development, said. "The culture, leadership team, and consultants understand the Microsoft cybersecurity ecosystem and execute against high technical standards. I'm committed to expand and strengthen our partnership with Microsoft so we're delivering exceptional security to our mutual clients."

About Ascent Solutions:

Ascent is the cybersecurity consulting firm to optimize your Microsoft security investments. The firm is founded on Microsoft practitioner expertise and the ability to meet clients where they are, regardless of size or maturity. Our consultants share a determination to secure and manage entire ecosystems, ensuring safety from current and emerging threats.

Ascent won Microsoft's 2024 Security Customer Champion award, a Microsoft Intelligent Security Association award for 2023, and a U.S. Partner of the Year award for 2023. Ascent is a portfolio company of RunTide Capital. For more information, visit www.meetascent.com.

About RunTide Capital:

RunTide Capital is a private equity firm focused on building tech-enabled growth companies. The Founding Partners are seasoned investors with deep operating experience, having started their careers as founders and C-level executives of high-growth technology companies. For more information, please visit www.runtidecapital.com.

