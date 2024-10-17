Ascent Solutions Announces Sales Leader Steve Thompson as Senior Vice President for Revenue Acquisition

"I'm proud to welcome Steve Thompson as Ascent's Revenue Acquisition leader," said Pete Fox, Ascent's President. "He's a powerhouse—his proven record at leading professional services firms and Microsoft's North American Partner organization is an invaluable add to our team." Post this

Before Ascent, Thompson led marketing, sales, and alliances for Apex Solutions, a Microsoft Modern Work services firm. Prior to Apex, he built Hewlett-Packard's professional services division for hybrid cloud, exceeding revenue expectations in a two-year period. Thompson also worked at Microsoft for over 10 years, first as a Technical Strategist and then as the Director for North American partners, where his organization met and exceeded revenue goals for six years in a row.

"I'm excited to join Ascent and serve our customers' need for premier Microsoft cybersecurity services and operations," Steve Thompson, Senior Vice President for Revenue Acquisition said. "Working with customers to better their technology strategies is a professional passion of mine. Ascent's drive to secure technology success for its customers motivates me to expand our reach to new markets and deepen channel connections."

About Ascent Solutions

Ascent is the cybersecurity consulting firm to optimize your Microsoft security investments. The firm is founded on Microsoft practitioner expertise and the ability to meet clients where they are, regardless of size or maturity. Our consultants share a determination to secure and manage entire ecosystems, ensuring safety from current and emerging threats.

Ascent won Microsoft's 2024 Security Customer Champion award, a Microsoft Intelligent Security Association award for 2023, and a U.S. Partner of the Year award for 2023. Ascent is a portfolio company of RunTide Capital. For more information, visit www.meetascent.com.

About RunTide Capital

RunTide Capital is a private equity firm focused on building tech-enabled growth companies. The Founding Partners are seasoned investors with deep operating experience, having started their careers as founders and C-level executives of high-growth technology companies. For more information, please visit www.runtidecapital.com.

Media Contact

Addalai Bouchoc, Ascent Solutions, 1 6518020490, [email protected], www.meetascent.com

SOURCE Ascent Solutions