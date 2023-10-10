Ascent Solutions Announces Technology Industry Veteran Pete Fox as President

"I'm truly thrilled to return to Ascent Solutions, a company already known for its innovative presence in the cybersecurity and Microsoft services sectors. My career passion is building organizations known for their market presence and high-growth capacity," said Pete Fox, Ascent President. Tweet this

Fox spent 16 years at Microsoft, leading various divisions to unprecedented success, from General Manager in the Twin Cities market to Sales Operations Lead for U.S. Mid-Market sales. Fox revolutionized the Mid-Market segment to realize over $2 billion in annual revenue.

In his latest role as Senior Vice President at Cloudticity, a healthcare managed services provider, Fox leveraged proven growth strategies and Cloud Solution Provider alliance relationships to elevate Cloudticity's market presence and profitability. During his tenure at Jabra as President, North America, Fox increased the international firm's market share by 50% over four years.

"I had the pleasure of working with Pete Fox during his previous tenure as Ascent's President," said Board Chairman, Joel Moryn. "I'm more than confident in his expertise and knowledge of both Ascent and the cyber industry. He's driven massive growth for other industry leaders, and he is returning at a pivotal moment to finish what he started. I'm proud to welcome Pete back to Ascent to lead our exceptional team."

"Pete Fox's remarkable track record of leading teams to drive strategic value and his previous leadership experience at Ascent Solutions are assets that will propel the firm to new heights," said Robert Manning, Ascent investor and Partner at RunTide Capital. "We are eager to witness the next phase of growth and innovation under Pete's leadership."

As president, Fox will leverage his expertise to fortify Ascent's cybersecurity offerings, deepen its Microsoft services capabilities, and guide the firm toward continued growth and market leadership. He will focus on bolstering Ascent's cybersecurity consulting and associated managed security services, ensuring organizations safeguard their critical assets against current and emerging cyber threats. He also plans to continue innovation and integration of the firm's Microsoft services, enabling businesses to leverage the Microsoft platform to defend against new and emerging threats.

About Ascent:

Ascent is the partner to solve the most challenging cybersecurity problems. The firm is built to evolve cybersecurity posture, modernize Microsoft solutions, and manage entire security ecosystems. Winner of 2023 Microsoft US Partner of the Year as well as Microsoft Security Trailblazer honors, Ascent provides organizations with the consulting excellence and operational expertise needed to build a safer tomorrow. Ascent is a portfolio Company of RunTide Capital. For more information visit www.meetascent.com.

About RunTide Capital:

RunTide Capital is a private equity firm focused on building tech-enabled growth companies. The Founding Partners are seasoned investors with deep operating experience, having started their careers as founders and C-level executives of high-growth technology companies. For more information, please visit www.runtidecapital.com.

