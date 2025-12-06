Ascent Solutions Appoints Previous Microsoft Sales Leader Jeff Mutschler as Senior Vice President of Alliances

"Jeff's leadership and deep Microsoft expertise will help accelerate Ascent's growth. His strategic mindset and ability to lead high-performing teams will bring tremendous value to our alliances organization." - Pete Fox, CEO of Ascent Solutions Post this

Mutschler's tenure at Microsoft included roles spanning consulting, sales leadership, sales excellence, and national leadership positions within the Health and Life Sciences vertical. Most recently, he helped drive AI adoption across the sector, advising organizations on modernizing operations and leveraging Microsoft's AI-driven capabilities. His experience guiding large teams and executing complex transformation initiatives will help strengthen and scale Ascent's alliance and field engagement programs.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jeff to Ascent," said Rob Manning, Managing Partner at RunTide Capital. "His leadership and decades of Microsoft expertise will strengthen our alliance strategy and help scale the momentum the company has already built in the Microsoft Security market."

"I'm excited to join Ascent at a time when the demand for Microsoft Security expertise, AI readiness, and operational modernization has never been higher," said Jeff Mutschler, SVP of Alliances at Ascent Solutions. "Ascent has built something exceptional, deep technical strength, a proven ability to execute, and a reputation for delivering real customer outcomes. I look forward to expanding that impact and working closely with Microsoft sellers and partners to support the security modernization journeys of our mutual customers."

About Ascent Solutions

Ascent is the cybersecurity consulting firm to optimize your Microsoft security investments. The firm is founded on Microsoft practitioner expertise and the ability to meet clients where they are, regardless of size or maturity. Our consultants share a determination to secure and manage entire ecosystems, ensuring safety from current and emerging threats. Ascent won Microsoft's 2024 Security Customer Champion award, a Microsoft Intelligent Security Association award for 2023, and a U.S. Partner of the Year award for 2023. Ascent is a portfolio company of RunTide Capital. For more information, visit www.meetascent.com.

Media Contact

