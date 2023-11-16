Ascent Solutions is a proud participant in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview

"AI isn't an optional security capability. We're eager to show customers how Copilot can revolutionize their Microsoft security programs." Post this

Ascent Solutions is working with Microsoft product teams to help shape Security Copilot product development in several ways, including validation and refinement of new and upcoming scenarios, providing feedback on product development and operations to be incorporated into future product releases, and validation and feedback of APIs to assist with Security Copilot extensibility. To learn more, read the announcement.

"AI isn't an optional security capability," said Jason Floyd, Ascent Solutions' Chief Innovation Officer. "Cyber threat actors already leverage machine learning to power attacks. Defenders can't fall behind. Security Copilot allows security teams to maximize Microsoft's platform capabilities. Ascent's innovation team has already leveraged Copilot's logic generation, enhanced alert triage, and enriched querying features to accelerate analyst inquiry and provide deeper kill chain insights. We're eager to show customers how Copilot can revolutionize their Microsoft security programs."

Security Copilot is the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed, and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft's unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.

