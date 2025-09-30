Ascent Solutions selected to join the Microsoft Sentinel Partner Ecosystem

Ascent Solutions has been selected to join the Microsoft Sentinel Partner Ecosystem, bringing our proven expertise in Microsoft Security to help shape Sentinel's future and deliver faster, smarter, and more cost-effective outcomes for customers.
MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ascent Solutions today announced its inclusion in the Microsoft Sentinel partner ecosystem. Ascent was selected based on its proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting-edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.
"We've reimagined Microsoft Sentinel as an AI-ready platform, unifying security data into a single, enriched data lake that delivers graph-powered visibility and intelligent agent capabilities. This transformation positions Microsoft Sentinel as the backbone of modern defense, offering deep context, connected insights, and empowering security teams to act with precision, and stay ahead of evolving threats. This transformation is amplified by a vibrant partner ecosystem. We are grateful to our partners that use Microsoft Sentinel to create integrated solutions and make them available in the Microsoft Security Store. This collaboration powers a collective defense, because after all—security is a team sport." — Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security
Ascent Solutions is working with Microsoft product teams to shape Sentinel product development, including validation of new scenarios, feedback on product operations, and API extensibility, while also extending Sentinel's capabilities as part of the partner ecosystem. By creating solutions such as connectors, analytics, playbooks, hunting queries, Jupyter notebook jobs, and Security Copilot agents that leverage Sentinel's open architecture and advanced analytics, Ascent is helping make innovation accessible to customers worldwide through the Microsoft Security Store.
Microsoft Sentinel is evolving beyond its traditional role as a SIEM to also be an AI-ready platform, equipping defenders with unified security data, intelligent reasoning tools to help agents interpret data, and enriched context through graph-powered visibility. By bringing all these features together, Microsoft Sentinel now provides a scalable backbone for modern defense.
About Ascent Solutions:
Ascent is the cybersecurity consulting firm to optimize your Microsoft security investments. The firm is founded on Microsoft practitioner expertise and the ability to meet clients where they are, regardless of size or maturity. Our consultants share a determination to secure and manage entire ecosystems, ensuring safety from current and emerging threats. Ascent won Microsoft's 2024 Security Customer Champion award, a Microsoft Intelligent Security Association award for 2023, and a U.S. Partner of the Year award for 2023. Ascent is a portfolio company of RunTide Capital. For more information, visit www.meetascent.com.
