Ascent Solutions selected to join the Microsoft Sentinel Partner Ecosystem

Our customers want faster, smarter, more cost-effective security. Joining the Microsoft Sentinel Partner Ecosystem lets us deliver just that, and contribute our expertise and feedback to help shape the future of Sentinel." Pete Fox, CEO, Ascent Solutions

Ascent Solutions is working with Microsoft product teams to shape Sentinel product development, including validation of new scenarios, feedback on product operations, and API extensibility, while also extending Sentinel's capabilities as part of the partner ecosystem. By creating solutions such as connectors, analytics, playbooks, hunting queries, Jupyter notebook jobs, and Security Copilot agents that leverage Sentinel's open architecture and advanced analytics, Ascent is helping make innovation accessible to customers worldwide through the Microsoft Security Store.

Microsoft Sentinel is evolving beyond its traditional role as a SIEM to also be an AI-ready platform, equipping defenders with unified security data, intelligent reasoning tools to help agents interpret data, and enriched context through graph-powered visibility. By bringing all these features together, Microsoft Sentinel now provides a scalable backbone for modern defense.

About Ascent Solutions:

Ascent is the cybersecurity consulting firm to optimize your Microsoft security investments. The firm is founded on Microsoft practitioner expertise and the ability to meet clients where they are, regardless of size or maturity. Our consultants share a determination to secure and manage entire ecosystems, ensuring safety from current and emerging threats. Ascent won Microsoft's 2024 Security Customer Champion award, a Microsoft Intelligent Security Association award for 2023, and a U.S. Partner of the Year award for 2023. Ascent is a portfolio company of RunTide Capital. For more information, visit www.meetascent.com.

