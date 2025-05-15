Ascent Welcomes Kim Puchala as Fractional Chief People Officer

"Kim's experience leading talent transformation across dynamic organizations is exactly what we need to scale intentionally, without losing what makes us unique." Pete Fox, President and CEO of Ascent Solutions. Post this

Kim has held executive HR leadership roles across the professional services, tech, and healthcare sectors, including global firms and fast-growing mid-market companies. She holds a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) certification and is known for building inclusive, high-performing cultures rooted in trust and transparency.

Kim will partner closely with the executive leadership team to support initiatives across talent acquisition, employee engagement, performance development, DEI, and HR operations. This move reinforces Ascent's dedication to creating a thriving, values-driven workplace culture.

About Ascent Solutions:

Ascent is the cybersecurity consulting firm to optimize your Microsoft security investments. The firm is founded on Microsoft practitioner expertise and the ability to meet clients where they are, regardless of size or maturity. Our consultants share a determination to secure and manage entire ecosystems, ensuring safety from current and emerging threats.

Ascent won Microsoft's 2024 Security Customer Champion award, a Microsoft Intelligent Security Association award for 2023, and a U.S. Partner of the Year award for 2023. Ascent is a portfolio company of RunTide Capital. For more information, visit www.meetascent.com.

About RunTide Capital:

RunTide Capital is a private equity firm focused on building tech-enabled growth companies. The Founding Partners are seasoned investors with deep operating experience, having started their careers as founders and C-level executives of high-growth technology companies. For more information, please visit www.runtidecapital.com.

Media Contact

Sean Stavast, Ascent Solutions, 1 6122639821, [email protected], www.meetascent.com

Media Contact

Sean Stavast, Ascent Solution Inc., 1 6122639821, [email protected], https://www.meetascent.com/

SOURCE Ascent Solution Inc.