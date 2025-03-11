Ascert Unveils New Product Updates at Annual User Group

"The new dashboard is in addition to the existing VersaTest control panel and facilitates the consolidation of existing controls, enabling a single reporting point for all performance measurements," says Rob Walker, Ascert's Managing Partner. Post this

Attendees also got a preview of the recently added support for the Grafana performance monitoring tool and a sneak preview of the stress testing dashboard, which enhances functionality with sharp data graphic reporting, tracking, and additional test function controls. "The new dashboard is in addition to the existing VersaTest control panel and facilitates the consolidation of existing controls, enabling a single reporting point for all performance measurements," says Rob Walker, Ascert's Managing Partner. The new dashboard is targeted for release mid 2025.

Ready-to-run simulator modules for VersaTest continue to be a valuable service for VersaTest users. The company announced updates to VISA, Mastercard, Diners, AMEX, JCBI, BIC, DGN, APACS, And NDC Driver package changes for Wincor and NCR message formats.

Several users presented their VersaTest success stories, and vendor partners, including Barnes International, provided updates on their solutions. The day was rounded off with the attendees' customary gathering at Fullers Sanctuary House in Westminster.

"This year's user group took place at an amazing venue. I always look forward to Ascert's annual User Group Meeting because I get to see the latest direction for testing software, collaborate with the developers on enhancements that are meaningful for my company, have a view into best practices by other users, and of course, the after meeting-meeting, which is always a fun way to continue the learning experience," said one of VersaTest's banking industry users.

In addition to all the product enhancements presented, VersaTest also provides certification and stress testing services both on-premises and via the company's popular cloud-based test system called Ascertified (www.ascertified.com). Ascertified is used by Faster Payments for member bank certification. In addition, a growing number of companies have created a hybrid of both cloud and self-hosted options, increasing flexibility for both internal users and external partners.

To learn more about Ascert products or get a ticket to the 2025 User Group meeting, visit the Ascert website or contact a local Ascert office.

