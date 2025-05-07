Ascert's VersaTest DGN D-PAS L3 Host Test Pack Officially Qualified by Discover Financial Services

"Discover's product qualification allows VersaTest's automated Diners host simulation solution to be used with Discover's EMV Level 3 test plan, enabling faster, streamlined certification for merchants, partners, and service providers connecting to Discover's global network." Post this

"Discover's product qualification allows VersaTest's automated Diners host simulation solution to be used with Discover's EMV Level 3 test plan, enabling faster, streamlined certification for merchants, partners, and service providers connecting to Discover's global network," said Paul Adams, Product Architect at Ascert.

Streamlined Certification, Future-Ready Testing

Ascert's VersaTest platform is trusted by leading financial institutions worldwide for its precision, automation, and flexibility. With the requalified D-PAS L3 host test pack, clients gain a robust toolset to efficiently meet Discover's compliance standards, drastically reducing manual effort and accelerating the approval process.

The certification empowers Ascert to bundle the tool with Discover D-PAS Connect functional test cases, providing a ready-to-use solution for acquirers and system integrators. Discover has also included VersaTest in its official list of qualified L3 testing tools.

A Broader Ecosystem: On-Prem, Cloud, or Hybrid

VersaTest powers Ascert's cloud-based platform, Ascertified (www.ascertified.com), which offers global scalability, remote access, and seamless integration into CI/CD pipelines. Faster Payments Members notably use Ascertified for precertification, and it has seen growing adoption among enterprises seeking a hybrid of cloud and internal infrastructure.

From its inception, VersaTest has also supported performance and stress testing for high-volume transaction environments. It has been used both to establish formal benchmarks in hardware vendors' labs and to give customers confidence in their own environments that their systems can meet anticipated demands. The VersaTest platform offers customers a complete suite of tools for end-to-end system validation, from functional testing to CI/CD, certification, and performance testing.

