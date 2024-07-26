ASCP and Canadian Association of Pathologists-ACP Announce New Partnership that will Expand Members' Educational Opportunities in Pathology and Laboratory Medicine

"We are thrilled to establish this partnership which will foster an exchange of knowledge in the field of pathology," says ASCP President Dr. Robert A. Goulart Post this

A cornerstone of the agreement between ASCP and CAP–ACP allows each organization's members to register for and attend the other party's annual scientific meeting at the member registration rate, as well as any educational opportunity whether in person or virtual, provided they are members in good standing at the time of registration. Sharing the wealth of education resources from both organizations opens myriad new avenues of expertise, insight, and opportunities for collaboration. This partnership further solidifies ASCP's and CAP-ACP's commitment to excellence and growth in pathology, leveraging innovation and collaboration that drive the field of pathology and laboratory medicine forward.

"We are thrilled to establish this partnership which will foster an exchange of knowledge in the field of pathology," says ASCP President Dr. Robert A. Goulart. "Both of our organizations are highly regarded leaders in providing pathology education and we recognize the value of providing our members with the opportunity to take advantage of each other's professional development offerings. Facilitating these avenues of continued learning translates into enhanced quality of care for our patients."

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, ASCP unites more than 100,000 anatomic and clinical pathologists, medical laboratory professionals, residents and students to accelerate the advancement of laboratory medicine to better improve patient care through knowledge, collaboration, and global community.

Dr. Jason Karamchandani, President of CAP–ACP, adds, "This is a great alliance for both organizations, centered around one of the critical elements to the laboratory's role as the leaders of healthcare: education. ASCP shares our commitment to promoting excellence in pathology and laboratory medicine practice, education, and research. This collaboration will enable us to provide synergized knowledge and better prepare our members to lead their laboratories into the future."

Founded in 1949, CAP–ACP elevates awareness of the field of pathology to national and international healthcare communities and to Canadian societies. It sets high quality standards for patient care by providing national leadership and promoting excellence in pathology and laboratory medicine practice, education, and research.

Both organizations are working to address the rising industry workforce shortage, and publish peer-reviewed journals, grant awards, and organize annual meetings, resident review education, and other continuing professional development opportunities for their members.

ASCP CEO Dr. Blair Holladay says, "I could not be more delighted that ASCP and CAP-ACP are embarking on this collaborative journey. This partnership brings together two of the world's preeminent pathology and laboratory medical societies. At the core of our mission lies an unwavering commitment to advancing the quality of diagnostic medicine through evidence-based, best-in-class education. By leveraging our collective expertise and fostering innovation, we aim to elevate diagnostic accuracy and improve patient outcomes on a global scale."

"This partnership underscores our commitment to developing pathology and laboratory medicine leaders," says Heather Dow, Executive Director of CAP–ACP. "By enhancing our educational offerings to our members, we empower them to hone the skills they will need to guide our profession now and into the future."

About ASCP

Founded in 1922 in Chicago, ASCP is a medical professional society with more than 100,000 member board-certified anatomic and clinical pathologists, pathology residents and fellows, laboratory professionals, and students. ASCP provides excellence in education, certification, and advocacy on behalf of patients, pathologists, and laboratory professionals. To learn more, visit http://www.ascp.org. Follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/ascp_chicago and connect with us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/ASCP.Chicago.

About CAP–ACP

Founded in 1949 in Ontario, the Canadian Association of Pathologists - Association canadienne des pathologistes (CAP-ACP) is the national specialty society for pathology and lab medicine in Canada. The CAP-ACP, a voluntary professional organization, advances the interests of the profession and promotes high quality standards for patient care by providing national leadership and promoting excellence in pathology and laboratory medicine practice, education and research. To learn more, visit http://www.cap-acp.org. Follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/CAPACP and connect with us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/capacp.org/.

Media Contact

Susan Montgomery, ASCP, 312-649-6833, [email protected], www.ascp.org

Heather Dow, CAP-ACP, 613-507-8528, [email protected], https://cap-acp.org

SOURCE ASCP